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20 Songs We NEED on Kehlani’s Kehlani World Tour Setlist

20 Songs We NEED on Kehlani’s Kehlani World Tour Setlist

Here are 20 tracks we need to hear when Kehlani hits the stage this fall. Whether you’re pulling up for the nostalgia, the toxic R&B anthems, or the emotional deep cuts, the Kehlani World Tour ...

Published on May 28, 2026
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20 Songs We NEED on Kehlani’s Kehlani World Tour Setlist

Now that the official Kehlani World Tour dates are here, fans are already building their dream setlists ahead of the North American run kicking off this August.

With stops in cities like Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Toronto, Phoenix, and more — plus special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, THEARTI$T, and Waseel on select dates — this tour is already shaping up to be one of the smoothest R&B runs of the year.

But if we’re being real… there are certain songs that have to make the setlist.

RELATED: Bruno Mars’ Tour Setlist

RELATED: Ella Mai’s ‘Do You Still Love Me’ Tour: Here’s The Setlist We Need

RELATED: Usher & Chris Brown’s Joint R&B Tour Sparks Excitement, But Also Plenty of Backlash

RELATED: 25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

Here are 20 tracks we need to hear when Kehlani hits the stage this fall.

After Hours

Folded

Nights Like This

Toxic

Can I

CRZY

Gangsta

Honey

Wish I Never

The Way

Altar

Deep

Water

Up at Night

Everybody Business

You Should Be Here

Bad News

Distraction

Melt

Touch


Whether you’re pulling up for the nostalgia, the toxic R&B anthems, or the emotional deep cuts, the Kehlani World Tour is already shaping up to be one of the must-see tours of the year.

From the vocals to the visuals and special guests, fans are expecting a night full of healing, vibes, and unforgettable singalong moments.

One thing’s for sure — if these songs make the final setlist, this tour is about to have every city in their feelings.

RELATED: Bruno Mars’ Tour Setlist

RELATED: Ella Mai’s ‘Do You Still Love Me’ Tour: Here’s The Setlist We Need

RELATED: Usher & Chris Brown’s Joint R&B Tour Sparks Excitement, But Also Plenty of Backlash

RELATED: 25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

20 Songs We NEED on Kehlani’s Kehlani World Tour Setlist was originally published on wtlcfm.com

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