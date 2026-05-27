Olandria Carthen Is The Face Of MAC Cosmetics’ New Blush-Worthy Campaign With Painted By Esther

MAC partners with influencer Olandria Carthen and makeup artist Painted By Esther for a blush-focused makeup collection.

The collaboration comes amid online debate over makeup artist Patrick Ta's blush techniques, which some claim were popularized by Painted By Esther.

Olandria Carthen emphasizes the importance of blush for deep, dark skin tones, highlighting the collection's focus on inclusivity.

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

We wonder how it feels when Olandria Carthen finally gives the girls a chance to breathe. But if her past year is any indication, we may never know.

Olandria continues to secure contracts, collaborations, and sponsorships. Sis stays in her bag. Just days after dropping a new accessory line with Brandon Blackwood, the Bama Barbie is back with another one.

This time, she’s with MAC.

Olandira is the face of a new blush-focused collaboration with celebrity-favorite makeup artist Ngozi Esther Edeme, aka @paintedbyesther.

MAC announced the “painted partnership” on May 27 with a splashy pink-and-black editorial spread featuring Olandria and Painted By Esther. The pics not only draw our eyes to Olandria’s naturally beautiful, melanated skin but also showcase the power of blush in a makeup look.

More is more with this campaign. The partnership comes alive through gag-worthy shots and an exclusive conversation between Painted By Esther and MAC for its “MACzine.”

Olandria Carthen Is The Muse For MAC x Painted By Esther

If blush is the theme, then Olandria is the muse.

“I love blush — shout out to Esther — I truly feel like it brings out my features, and I really want a lotta women with deep, dark skin tones to not be scared to put blush on,” Olandria said. “It’s beautiful, and it highlights our beauty that we already have within.”

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It goes without saying that Painted By Esther is the GOAT when it comes to blush. She has worked with several celebrities, from Viola Davis, Cassie, and Tyla to Justine Skye, Keke Palmer, and Anok Yai.

The bold artist’s approach is simple: “Something HAS to pop on the face,” she said.

“And blush was just always what I reached for,” Painted By Esther added while speaking with MAC. She cited stars from the early 2000s as her earliest inspiration for bold blush placement.

Fans have been turning up for the collaboration online.

“Everything! I’ll have whatever she’s having,” joked one fan under a MAC x Painted By Esther post. “Olandria and Esther are a match made in heaven,” wrote another fan. “Let me get my card ready to spend,” added another.

Is MAC Cosmetics Entering The Painted By Esther Vs. Patrick Ta Chat?

If having Olandria Carthen as the face of the new MAC x Painted By Esther blush moment wasn’t enough to turn heads, then the timing of the drop makes it even more interesting.

So much so that social media commenters are asking: Did MAC Cosmetics just enter the chat?

The drop comes amid online drama involving makeup artist Patrick Ta and Painted By Esther. Patrick recently released a new transition-blush collection, built from the blush duos his brand is known for. But over the past few days, TikTok users have had something else to say about the blushes, the launch, and him.

And it is all in support of Painted By Esther.

Some social media users allege that Patrick’s product is designed around a technique made popular by the new MAC collaborator. Critics say he is profiting from her technique without giving her credit, and many are not having it.

So MAC’s drop – with one of today’s hottest it girls, Olandria, and Painted By Esther – feels like the ultimate clapback. Not only is the brand touting Esther’s technique and expertise, but it is helping Sis get coins, too.

Read the full MACzine and see the drop here.

Olandria Carthen Is The Face Of MAC Cosmetics’ New Blush-Worthy Campaign With Painted By Esther was originally published on hellobeautiful.com