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VIBE Magazine Returns In Print

VIBE Relaunching Print Editions After More Than a Decade

Published on May 26, 2026
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Yardfest In Tallahassee
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VIBE Magazine, a cultural treasure that led the conversation on Black culture, is making a comeback with a new print edition set to launch next week. Founded by Quincy Jones in 1992, VIBE became a platform for emerging artists and cultural icons, setting trends in music, fashion, and entertainment. The magazine’s return to print will continue its legacy of impactful journalism rooted in Black culture, with a focus on deeply reported storytelling and exclusive interviews. The quarterly publication will be available in limited quantities at specialty newsstands and online, aiming to provide a lasting platform for the artists shaping our culture.

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