Waka Flocka Flame Talks Legend Status, Politics And Going Crazy On Stage With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX

Waka Flocka Flame feels humbled by his success and performing at home in Atlanta.

He sees his confrontation with Jake Paul as an opportunity to enlighten, not just check him.

Waka shares his political views but emphasizes he is not a politician, just an American.

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Waka Flocka Flame Checks In With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX

Backstage at Birthday Bash XXX, The Morning Hustle’s Kyle Santillian and Lore’l sat down with Waka Flocka Flame, a performer the crowd already knew would send the energy through the roof. Waka joked that at 40 he might need an introduction, but fans outside were already naming him as the main person they came to see. Fresh off the Millennium Tour, he pulled up humbled and excited to hit a stage in the city that helped shape him. Performing at this 30th anniversary show is another marker in a career that has clearly stood the test of time.

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From Millennium Tour To Hometown Moment

Waka talked about recently wrapping the Millennium Tour and how being backstage with artists he once watched as a kid felt like a bucket list check. Seeing stars he grew up on and sharing space with them was humbling, and he described it as God telling him, “Bro, you a legend.” That realization hit him again at Birthday Bash XXX, where he struggled to even get dressed because performing at home in Clayton County’s backyard felt so personal. For him, this show is less about pressure and more about being at home and giving Atlanta what it made him famous for.

Addressing Jake Paul And His “Enlightening” Approach

Lore’l gave Waka his flowers for confronting Jake Paul in a past interview, but he pushed back on the idea that he simply “checked” him. Waka said he sees himself as too grown to just check a kid and viewed that moment more as enlightening him. He explained that his passion may have come off as anger, but when he knows the truth, he doesn’t get mad — he wants to offer enlightenment. Because Jake Paul looked at him as a pillar of respect, Waka said he was more let down than angry and wanted to make it clear the situation wasn’t funny.

On Politics, Growth And Atlanta Moments

When asked about his political views and the controversy around them, Waka said he is not a politician and rejects being labeled a “super supporter” of anyone. He stated plainly that he feels Donald Trump is better than Kamala Harris but added that, as an American, he does not believe in publicly disrespecting his country’s president abroad. He emphasized knowing who he is and what he stands for, while also making it clear he is always ready to defend those beliefs. Looking back on Birthday Bash history, he named the T.I. and Lil Flip moment as one of the biggest he witnessed, saying it made him proud as a fan and felt like a true “Atlanta” moment.

Waka Flocka Flame Talks Legend Status, Politics And Going Crazy On Stage With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com