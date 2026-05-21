Mary Jane on a Plane?: TSA Updates Medical Marijuana Policy

Source: EvgeniyShkolenko / Getty

The Transportation Security Administration has updated its public guidance to say medical marijuana is permitted in both carry-on and checked bags. Now, Mary Jane is allowed on the plane.

On its website, TSA now lists “Medical Marijuana” as allowed in carry-on bags and checked bags, both with special instructions. The agency says its screening procedures are focused on aviation security, not drug enforcement.

“TSA’s screening procedures are focused on security and are designed to detect potential threats to aviation and passengers,” the agency states. “Accordingly, TSA security officers do not search for illegal drugs, but if any illegal substance or evidence of criminal activity is discovered during security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer.”

That caveat remains the key detail for travelers. TSA also notes that “the final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint.”

The updated language, which TSA says was last revised on April 27, comes as marijuana policy continues to evolve nationally. The New York Post reported the change effectively allows passengers to travel with medical marijuana on commercial flights, while emphasizing that the policy still leaves discretion to officers at the checkpoint.

In practice, the update does not amount to a blanket green light for all cannabis-related travel. Airports remain under federal jurisdiction, and TSA’s own language makes clear that any discovered illegal substance or suspected criminal evidence can still be referred to law enforcement.

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So while the agency’s posture appears more explicit — and arguably more permissive — the fine print still matters. Travelers may now see medical marijuana listed as allowed, but the checkpoint is not exactly a free-for-all. It’s aviation policy, after all: one line of text giveth, and one “special instructions” note taketh away.

Mary Jane on a Plane?: TSA Updates Medical Marijuana Policy was originally published on rnbphilly.com