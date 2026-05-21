Boisterous & Bold Busta Rhymes Looks Through the Years

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Boisterous & Bold Busta Rhyme Looks Through the Years

Rapper Busta Rhymes has always been a mastermind when it came to light-speed lyricism and his eclectic, bold sound, helping mold a new era in the hip-hop scene.

His breakout debut, Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See, solidified the rapper, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr., into an absolute lane of his own with his effortless, insane flow and his absurdly wild outfits and trippy visuals that went along with it.

Not only is Busta Rhymes a lyrical genius, but he is also one of rap’s biggest fashion icons.

The rapper has pulled off countless memorable styles throughout his career, from being covered head to toe in leapord print, blinding silver and chrome overalls, or a blue velvet suit with a matching headwrap.