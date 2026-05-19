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20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write

Kandi Burruss has one of the craziest songwriting résumés in music history. While a lot of people know her from The Real Housewives of Atlanta or Xscape, many don’t realize she helped write some of the biggest R&B and pop records ever made.

From girl group anthems to global chart-toppers,

here are 20 songs connected to Kandi Burruss’ songwriting catalog.