Jaguar Joy: Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Jolie Graduates From Spelman College

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Graduation season continues, and a certain HBCU grad is burning up timelines with her special Spelman College milestone moment. Zahara Jolie, the 21-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie, is feeling some Jaguar-y joy after officially crossing the stage and receiving her degree from the prestigious institution.

On Sunday, May 17, Zahara earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with a minor in educational studies from the historically Black women’s liberal arts college. As TMZ reported, she was all smiles running across the stage after snagging her diploma, with Angelina proudly watching from the crowd. There was no sign of Brad, but the whole thing looked like one giant celebration, with Zahara taking part in all the school traditions and soaking up her big moment.

When called to receive her diploma, Zahara was introduced as Zahara Marley Jolie, and it is not a huge surprise. While joining the Mu Pi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., at Spelman a few years back, she introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie then, too.

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Zahara and several of her siblings have also distanced themselves publicly from their father, Brad Pitt, and his surname. On her 18th birthday, Shiloh filed court documents to remove Pitt from her last name, and Vivienne and Maddox have also taken steps to simply use Jolie. The pattern in this family is obvious, and nobody is pretending otherwise.

What makes this graduation feel especially full-circle is the words Zahara spoke about her mother just weeks before walking across the stage. Newsweek reports that at a sorority event, Zahara called Angelina her role model and talked about her adoption.

“Our love for each other is a found one. I was adopted at 6 months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings, with a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind, and always striving for growth as people.” She described Angelina as “the most selfless, loving, and understanding woman” and added, “I am grateful to have had a role model to show me what it looks like to be a decent human being.”

That sorority event also gave us one of the more delightful celebrity crossover moments of the spring. As InTouch Weekly reported, Angelina Jolie and #RHOP star Gizelle Bryant both showed up to an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., brunch for their daughters. Both women were elegantly dressed and posing together for photos. Both daughters, Zahara Jolie and Angel Bryant, attend Spelman and are members of the same sorority, making this the most unexpected celebrity mom friendship of 2026.

Zahara graduated with a degree in psychology and a minor in educational studies, opening the door to careers in advocacy, counseling, education or nonprofit work. Throughout her time at Spelman, she frequently participated in community-focused initiatives and sorority events tied to leadership and social impact.

Congratulations to Zahara Marley Jolie, Spelman College Class of 2026. The future is hers entirely.

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The post Jaguar Joy: Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Jolie Graduates From Spelman College appeared first on Bossip.

Jaguar Joy: Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Jolie Graduates From Spelman College was originally published on bossip.com