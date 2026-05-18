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The Willie Moore Jr Show

Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for a Stellar Award!

Cast your vote for The Willie Moore Jr Show to win Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the Stellar Awards.

Published on May 18, 2026
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Willie Moore Jr 2026 Stellar Awards Round 1 Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Help Willie Moore Jr head to the Stellars!

The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the syndicated gospel show’s that have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for inspirational music. If you are a member of the Flat Out Family and enjoy the Willie Moore Jr. Show, submit your vote below!

Click Here to Vote Willie Moore Jr as Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the Stellar Awards Before June 1st!

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