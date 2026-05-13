Mimi Might’ve Spun the Block! Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Spotted Boo’d Up After His Jeannie Mai Kiss

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak may be an item again despite the Silk Sonic singer’s alleged lip-locking session with Jeannie Mai. The iconic singer was spotted leaving a movie date hand in hand with the talented artist in Los Angeles. Mimi was seen tiptoeing in heels as Anderson led her to a ticket counter and then down an escalator. The pair were seen walking out into the LA night after leaving the theater. RELATED CONTENT: Mariah Carey’s New Album Sparks Rumors Of A Romance With Anderson .Paak

Anderson was also by Mariah’s side during the promotion of her last album, Here For It All, on which he’s also featured in the lead single, “Play This Song.” And when Mimi took home the MTV Video Music Awards Vanguard honors, Anderson sat front row, beaming with her teenage twins, Moroccan and Monroe.