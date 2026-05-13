12 Fun Facts About Wine You Probably Didn’t Know

1. Wine Is Older Than Most Countries Archaeologists believe wine has been around for more than 8,000 years. Some of the oldest evidence of winemaking was discovered in present day Georgia.

2. There Are Thousands of Grape Varieties While people usually hear about grapes like Cabernet Sauvignon or Pinot Noir, there are actually more than 10,000 wine grape varieties grown around the world.

3. Red Wine Gets Its Color From Grape Skins The juice inside most grapes is actually clear. Red wine gets its deep color from the skins staying in contact with the juice during fermentation. Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. A Wine Bottle Holds About 5 Glasses The standard wine bottle is 750 milliliters, which typically pours about five glasses depending on serving size.

5. Ancient Egyptians Loved Wine Wine was considered a luxury item in Ancient Egypt and was often used during ceremonies, celebrations, and even buried inside tombs.

6. The Fear of Wine Has a Name Believe it or not, the fear of wine is called “oenophobia.”

7. Sparkling Wine Was Once Considered a Mistake Before people understood fermentation fully, bubbles in wine were seen as an accident. Today, sparkling wines are some of the most celebrated bottles in the world.

8. Wine Corks Can Be Made From Tree Bark Traditional wine corks come from the bark of cork oak trees, mostly grown in Portugal and Spain.

9. Temperature Can Change the Taste Serving wine too warm or too cold can completely change the flavor profile. That’s why different wines are served at different temperatures.

10. Some Wines Are Aged Underwater Certain wineries have experimented with aging wine underwater because the pressure and temperature create unique aging conditions.

11. There’s a Science Behind Wine Tasting Swirling wine in the glass helps release aromas by exposing more of the liquid to oxygen, making it easier to smell and taste different notes.

12. The World’s Largest Wine Producers Might Surprise You Countries like Italy, France, and Spain consistently rank among the top wine producers in the world, making millions of bottles every year.