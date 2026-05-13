Bobbin' & Weavin': Anderson .Paak Side-Steps Questions About His Relationships With Mariah Carey & Jeannie Mai

Paak and Carey have been spotted together, but neither has confirmed a romance.

Paak says Carey introduced him to luxuries like caviar, wine, and TV shows.

Paak declines to define his relationship with Carey, but appreciates their musical collaboration.

Anderson .Paak is finally giving us some insight into his relationship with Mariah Carey, giving her credit for introducing him to the finer things in life.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The Silk Sonic singer first spark romance rumors with Carey back in 2024, when they were spotted in Aspen at a romantic dinner together. As BOSSIP previously reported, Paak was spotted kissing Mariah’s hand at the table while she rested her arm against his chest throughout the evening.

Anderson also stuck by Carey’s side during the promotion of her last album, Here For It All, even being featured in the lead single, “Play This Song.” Plus, when Mimi took home the MTV Video Music Awards’ Vanguard award, Anderson was sitting front row, smiling from ear to ear next to with her teenage twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Even though they’ve been spotted together multiple times over the years, neither of them has publicly confirmed their romance. The “Skate” singer appeared on a recent episode of Club Shay Shay, where he revealed more about the dynamic of their relationship than ever before—though he still didn’t admit to any romance happening.

In the episode of Club Shay Shay airing on May 13, the former NFL player sat down with Paak and asked about the specifics of this relationship with Mariah.

“Hey you broke the internet because you were holding Mariah’s hand and you kissed her on the cheek in a music video,” Sharpe began. “You know how people are…They take everything seriously.”

Anderson questioned if photos of him and Mimi really broke the internet and declined to define their relationship, but he did credit the singer for introducing him to multiple things in life that are meant to be enjoyed.

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“That was fun, man. It was. Mariah’s about the music and that was that,” he said. “Incredible to be able to work with her, and like, spend that much time on the album, and you know, do the video. She let me direct that as well.” Andy continued, “And um, you know, now I know about the finer things in life, like caviar. Caymus wine. Good shows like uh, what’s it called? Abbott Elementary. Uh, I’m a dog lover now.”

Sharpe later asked whether Carey’s ex-husband, Nick Cannon, had contacted Anderson. Paak, to which he replied: “Nick hit me up, but he wanted tickets to a show…We threw a thing and Nick and the kids wanted to go, and he hit me up.”

While on the subject of his love life, Sharpe also asked about the rumors involving former talk show host Jeannie Mai. But, as he insisted before, Paak claims their interaction was friendly, only admitting to talking to her about the plot of his movie, K-Pops!

By the end of the interview, the status of Anderson .Paak’s relationship still remains largely a mystery. Check out his full interview on Club Shay Shay down below:

Bobbin' & Weavin': Anderson .Paak Side-Steps Questions About His Relationships With Mariah Carey & Jeannie Mai was originally published on bossip.com