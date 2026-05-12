Michelle Obama Added To ESSENCE Fest

Source: Rich Fury / Forum Photos

Michelle Obama will open the Evening Concert Series at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presenting a live conversation reflecting her style evolution and the intention behind her public moments. The limited companion podcast series, IMO: The Look, traces Obama’s image from her early days in the national spotlight to her life beyond the White House. This appearance at ESSENCE continues a dialogue with Black women, exploring themes of visibility, perception, and authenticity in a cultural moment where Black women’s visibility is celebrated, monetized, and politicized. The Festival has evolved into a space for political dialogue, wellness, entrepreneurship, and cultural criticism alongside live performances, reflecting the ways Black women shape culture across various aspects of life.