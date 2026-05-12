Just Fine? Mary J. Blige’s Las Vegas Residency Attracts Yays And Nays

Denise Truscello

There’s no denying the musical excellence of Mary J. Blige, otherwise known to her legion of diehard fans as The Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul.

For over three decades and counting, “MJB Da MVP” has given us timeless soul music that, as her moniker suggests, blends perfectly over hard-hitting beats and with the assist of a lyrical beast that equals her stature in hip-hop culture — The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Method Man, Nas and Common are just a few who come to mind.

It all comes full circle this year with the launch of her My Life, My Story residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. The first leg of five just wrapped over the weekend, and reviews are coming in from both supporters and naysayers alike.

RELATED: 10 Mary J. Blige Songs We Need To Hear On Her Vegas Residency

On a positive note, majority of reactions have actually been met with praise. Many in attendance have credited Mary with selecting a setlist that covers all the hits, stage outfits that suit her queen status and vocals that are simply serenading. Then you’ve got the trolls, many of who are watching from their couches and making judgements based on past criticism of Mary’s “lack of enthusiasm” during last year’s For My Fans Tour. A few even tried describing the performance of “Come Close” (seen above), her cool-as-ice 2002 collaboration with Common, as “lazy” based on her sitting for most of it and having a drink of water.

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She addressed the online chatter earlier this year during a sit-down with longtime friend Angie Martinez.

While we believe that everyone has a right to their own opinion, there’s definitely some grace that needs to be given to a woman who’s not only given us classic records since the early ’90s but also has gained her right to, well, sit pretty whenever she feels like it. Wouldn’t you agree?

See what many are saying about Mary J. Blige’s My Life, My Story Las Vegas Residency below, let us know how you feel over on our social handles:

1. Couple days to process but Mary J Blige show in Vegas is a MUST SEE.

via @Wells_P