Jermaine Dupri is drawing up a winning playbook for the next wave of creatives, encouraging Falcons and Wells Fargo-backed HBCU fellows to stay ready, take risks, and run their ideas straight into the end zone.

Source: Wells Fargo hosted the Creative Currency Experience to kick off the 2026 Atlanta Falcons HBCU Fellows Program presented by Wells Fargo at Bravo Ocean Studios in Atlanta, GA, on May 1, 2026.

The Grammy-winning producer spoke to students during the kickoff of the fourth year of the Atlanta Falcons and Wells Fargo HBCU Fellows Program, which began with a Creative Currency Experience at Bravo Ocean Studios in Atlanta.

Source: Jermaine Dupri addresses the 2026 Atlanta Falcons-Wells Fargo HBCU Fellows at the Wells Fargo Creative Currency Experience at Bravo Ocean Studios on May 1, 2026, in Atlanta, GA.



The immersive event brought together college students, program alumni, and executives from Wells Fargo, the Falcons, and Habitat for Humanity for a day of mentorship, conversation, and behind-the-scenes access.

As part of the experience, Dupri joined fellow Grammy winner Amir Windom for a fireside chat focused on the program’s guiding principle, “Earn, Learn, Return.” The session allowed fellows to ask questions directly and gain insight into navigating careers in creative and corporate spaces.

Source: The 2026 Atlanta Falcons-Wells Fargo HBCU Fellows take in the Creative Currency Experience presented by Wells Fargo at Bravo Ocean Studios on May 1, 2026, in Atlanta, GA.

Dupri said his understanding of “returning” to Atlanta centers around recognizing the city’s unique value. He explained that he did not fully appreciate the opportunities Atlanta offers until he began traveling and comparing them with those in other places.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I didn’t realize how valuable being from Atlanta was for a long time,” he told BOSSIP. “You can’t tell how special this city is until you go to other people’s cities. Black people have a different opportunity here.”

That perspective has shaped his desire to invest in the city by creating opportunities for others and encouraging them to recognize its potential.

During the session, Dupri also offered practical advice to the fellows, emphasizing that intelligence and adaptability are critical in today’s landscape.

“The more intelligent you are, you can find your way,” he told BOSSIP. “If you’re not, somebody else will beat you.”

He also encouraged the concept of “creative currency” as a key takeaway for participants, describing it as the value individuals build through innovation, persistence, and a willingness to take risks.

“It takes challenge, it takes you to be daring and not scared to push,” he said. “You’ll never know until you try. You have to be willing to step out and try in order to collect more currency in that space.” Source: Grammy-award winners Amir Windom and Jermaine Dupri host a fireside chat with the 2026 Atlanta Falcons-Wells Fargo 2026 HBCU Fellows during the Creative Currency Experience presented by Wells Fargo at Bravo Ocean Studios on May 1, 2026 in Atlanta, GA.

The Creative Currency Experience also included opportunities for fellows to engage directly with industry leaders. Two alumni of the program were also on hand to share their experiences, offering a full-circle perspective on the initiative’s impact.

Dupri pointed to his own career as an example of how unconventional paths can lead to success, noting that he was not formally trained in business but has built a lasting presence in the industry.

“I’m not a business major, but here I am in a major business space,” he said.

He also highlighted Atlanta’s collaborative culture and long-standing support of historically Black colleges and universities as a key influence on the program.

“The togetherness and the energy of the city is something you have to take away,” he told BOSSIP.

The kickoff event comes ahead of the program’s continued engagement, including participation in Habitat for Humanity’s Carter Work Project, further emphasizing the initiative’s focus on community impact.

Dupri said he hopes fellows leave the experience with knowledge they can apply immediately.

“All you can do is listen and pay attention and then use it to your benefit,” he said.

With continued support from corporate and cultural partners, the program aims to equip HBCU students with the tools, access, and perspective needed to succeed across industries. Initiatives like the Falcons partnership, Dupri said, he aims to help build a pipeline for future leaders by combining mentorship, education, and real-world experience.

So So Dope: Jermaine Dupri Encourages Atlanta Falcons & Wells Fargo HBCU Fellows To ‘Earn, Learn, Return’ [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com