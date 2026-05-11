JBSA Business & Leadership Day During International Kingdom Conference

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DURBAN, South Africa, May 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Joseph Business School Africa (JBSA) will host the JBSA Business & Leadership Day on May 13, 2026, at Durban Christian Centre in Durban, South Africa. The event theme is “Raising the Next Generation of Leaders,” and is being held during the three-day International Kingdom Conference (IKC) hosted by Dr. Bill Winston and Bill Winston Ministries Africa.

A global faith leader and entrepreneur, Dr. Bill Winston is the founder and chairman of the Joseph Business School (JBS), a faith-based business school with a global presence across five continents, including Africa. The school trains entrepreneurs and business leaders with the practical and biblical principles needed to excel in the marketplace. It is dedicated to eradicating poverty and closing the wealth gap through entrepreneurship. Since its founding, JBS has produced more than 60 millionaires, and its current goal is to help 100,000 entrepreneurs scale their businesses to at least $1 million in revenue.

“The Lord gave me the idea for a faith-based business school 40 years ago through Isaiah 48:17, ‘I am the Lord thy God which teacheth thee to profit,” said founder Dr. Winston. “It was the first time I had seen profit, not prophet, in the Bible. Growing entrepreneurship around the world is critical because research shows a direct correlation between the number of entrepreneurs in a country and the standard of living that country enjoys.”

“Entrepreneurs have a moral obligation to accept their marketplace call and stewardship responsibility to confront economic uncertainty and reverse the poor economic health of their community or nation by building successful, profitable companies that provide opportunities for others,” Dr. Winston added.

The one-day event will bring together approximately 2,700 attendees, both emerging and established marketplace leaders, to gain insights and actionable strategies, build partnerships, and receive spiritual impartation to start and scale their businesses across Africa and the globe.

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“This day is about raising the next generation of leaders who will shape the future of business in Africa,” said Pastor Clinton, South African Managing Director and Dean, Joseph Business School Africa. “We are creating a platform where individuals are equipped, challenged, and activated to lead with purpose, excellence, and impact across every sector.”

Successful graduates of Joseph Business School Africa (JBSA) include Tshegofatso Samuel Molefi, founder of Modi Mining (Pty) Ltd., which specializes in contract mining services for the underground and service sectors. In 2025, Molefi’s company achieved R671 million in revenue. Another JBSA success story is Carl Uys, who steered Bowline Security, a cybersecurity venture, to an impressive R23 million before strategically selling the company to start a new venture called Cyberspace.

Dr. Deloris Thomas, president and COO of the Joseph Business School worldwide, added, “This conference is designed to awaken our God-given potential to become the blessing God has intended for us to be, so we can implement solutions that create wealth, eradicate poverty, improve our communities, and change the world through business and entrepreneurship.”

The event includes keynote presentations, panel discussions, networking opportunities, a business pitch competition, and an all-day business expo showcasing businesses, innovations, and organizations contributing to economic growth and development across South Africa. The specific schedule is:

Morning Session

Doors open at 7:00 a.m.

Registration and Networking Experience

7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. CEO Corporate Breakfast with fireside chat on manufacturing, global competitiveness, and opportunities for African-owned businesses in the global marketplace. Speakers: Natasja Ambrosio , director of Sustainability, Mr Price Group and director of the MR Price Foundation, providing strategic direction on developing an integrated sustainable business strategy ; Palesa Phili , CEO of Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Dr Michael Maziya, co-founder at Verigreen , and head of strategy, at Beier Group, and an entrepreneur who champions African manufacturing and local industrialisation. The breakfast is a paid, registered event.

with fireside chat on manufacturing, global competitiveness, and opportunities for African-owned businesses in the global marketplace. Speakers: , director of Sustainability, and director of the providing strategic direction on developing an integrated sustainable business strategy , CEO of and Industry; and co-founder at , and head of strategy, at and an entrepreneur who champions African manufacturing and local industrialisation. The breakfast is a paid, registered event. 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 a.m. Lunch

Midday Session

9:00 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Business Pitch Competition, a live showcase where entrepreneurs and innovators present their business ideas to a panel of judges for an opportunity to win cash prizes. The first-place winner will receive R50,000. The second-place winner will receive R25,000, and the third-place winner will receive R10,000.

Afternoon Session

Praise and Worship

Opening Keynote Address by JBS founder Dr. Bill Winston

by JBS founder JBSA Call to Action , emphasizing the importance of faith-driven leadership and marketplace transformation

, emphasizing the importance of faith-driven leadership and marketplace transformation Executive Panel of Industry Leaders discussing Enterprise, Investment & Digital Innovation. Speakers: Sibonelo Mbatha, co-founder and director, PetroCONNECT, which provides transformation solutions to the Energy Sector; and Advocate Thandi Sabelo, head of sourcing and contracts for Glencore Plc and KKC board member, with her specialty in governance and compliance.

discussing Enterprise, Investment & Digital Innovation. Speakers: co-founder and director, which provides transformation solutions to the Energy Sector; and head of sourcing and contracts for board member, with her specialty in governance and compliance. Closing Keynote Speaker : Dr. Nthabiseng Moleko, chairperson of South Africa’s National Empowerment Fund and a leading economist shaping inclusive growth. He drives capital allocation and policy influence to unlock black industrialisation and economic transformation at scale.

: chairperson of South Africa’s and a leading economist shaping inclusive growth. He drives capital allocation and policy influence to unlock black industrialisation and economic transformation at scale. Final Remarks and Announcements

All activities are free and open to the public except for the CEO Breakfast. For more information or to register, click here: ikc.billwinston.org.za. Attendees can also register on the day of the event.

JBSA Business & Leadership Day During International Kingdom Conference was originally published on praiserichmond.com