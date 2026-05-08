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Love and R&B

LaToya Shares Janet’s 60th Birthday Celebration

Janet Jackson Celebrates Her 60th Birthday with Jackson Family in Sweet Home Video

Published on May 8, 2026
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12th Annual American Music Awards
Source: American Music Awards / Getty

In a rare display of sibling unity, Janet and La Toya Jackson were seen celebrating together ahead of Janet’s 60th birthday. The images shared on Instagram show the sisters in a relaxed and joyful mood, marking a milestone that reflects their resilience and longevity. The reunion comes amidst rumors of family tensions surrounding the upcoming Michael biopic, with La Toya stepping in as a peacemaker. The photos capture a moment of harmony in the Jackson family history, signaling a potential new era of peace and unity. Janet’s casual approach to her birthday celebration reflects a shift towards authenticity and a focus on personal life and legacy.

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