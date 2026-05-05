What Is a Met Gala Co-Chair and What Do They Actually Do?

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When the Met Gala rolls around, all eyes are on those grand carpeted steps… but behind the scenes, the co-chairs are shaping the entire night.

For 2026, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour will lead the charge, as announced by Vogue last December. The event will celebrate the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring Costume Institute exhibition, “Costume Art.” Stars will hit the carpets tonight with their interpretation of the dress code “Fashion is Art”

And while the title might sound just ceremonial, make no mistake: co-chairs are deeply involved in how the night comes together.

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At its core, a Met Gala co-chair serves as both curator and connector. They help shape the guest list, deciding who gets one of the most exclusive invites in the world. From there, their influence extends into the details. Co-chairs work alongside top chefs to craft a menu that aligns with the theme, and they collaborate with designers to build out the visual atmosphere inside the museum.

That means everything from table settings to large-scale decor choices can have a co-chair’s fingerprints on it.

This lauded position is often the face of the evening, too, representing the theme through their fashion choices and presence on the carpet. And once guests are inside, it’s not unusual for them to take the stage during dinner, whether that’s speaking, performing, or helping MC the flow of the night.

In previous years, past co-chairs like Rihanna and J-Lo had taken the stage to perform. Let’s hope Mrs. Knowles-Carter decides to grace us with not only her first Met appearance in 10 years, but also a teaser performance.

Still, every decision runs through Ms. Anna Wintour, who remains the Met Gala’s permanent co-chair and final authority.

This year’s host committee adds even more star power, with Zoë Kravitz and Anthony Vaccarello leading a lineup that includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult, among others.

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For context, the Met Gala has been fashion’s biggest night since it was founded in 1948 by Eleanor Lambert. Held annually on the first Monday in May, it serves as both a fundraiser and the official opening for the museum’s fashion exhibition.

Recent co-chairs have included Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams in 2025; Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Jennifer Lopez in 2024; and Dua Lipa and Roger Federer in 2023.

Fashion’s biggest night has arrived with many highly anticipated moments underway. Will Jaafar Jackson show up in MJ drip? Will Beyoncé…Beyoncé? How will stars tackle the “Costume Art” theme? Will Rihanna reclaim her Met crown?

The 2026 Met Gala red carpet livestream begins at 6:00PM ET. Livestream can be watched on all Vogue social platforms and the official site. Carpet arrivals are to begin around 5:30PM ET.





What Is a Met Gala Co-Chair and What Do They Actually Do? was originally published on wiznation.com