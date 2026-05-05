Top 8 Highest Grossing Rap Tours of All Time (As of 2026)
- Rap tours generate hundreds of millions, competing with biggest acts across genres.
- Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour set a new global benchmark for hip hop touring.
- Drake's It's All A Blur Tour proved he remains one of music's biggest live draws.
Top 15 Highest Grossing Rap Tours of All Time (As of 2026)
With it being National Concert Day, there is no better time to recognize just how far hip hop has come on the global stage.
What started as a grassroots movement has evolved into one of the most dominant forces in live entertainment.
Today, rap tours are generating hundreds of millions of dollars and competing with the biggest acts across all genres.
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As of 2026, here are the highest grossing rap tours of all time, based on confirmed Billboard Boxscore data and publicly reported earnings.
1. Kendrick Lamar – Grand National Tour (2025)
$369.6 million
The highest grossing rap tour ever. Kendrick set a new global benchmark with a multi-continent run that redefined hip hop touring.
2. Drake – It’s All A Blur Tour (2023 to 2024)
$320.5 million+
A dominant return to touring that proved Drake remains one of the biggest live draws in music.
3. Travis Scott – Circus Maximus Tour (2023 to 2024)
$265 million
A stadium-level experience that combined high-energy performance with next-level production.
4. Jay-Z & Beyoncé – On The Run II Tour (2018)
$254 million
A cultural moment that blended hip hop and R&B into a global stadium spectacle.
5. Kendrick Lamar – The Big Steppers Tour (2022)
$110.9 million
A groundbreaking tour that elevated the artistic expectations of rap performances.
6. Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2 World Tour (2024)
$109 million+
One of the highest grossing tours ever by a female rapper, proving Nicki’s global star power.
7. 50 Cent – The Final Lap Tour (2023)
$105 million
A global celebration of his legacy that drew massive crowds worldwide.
8. Drake & Migos – Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour (2018)
$103 million
A fan-favorite collaboration that dominated arenas across the country.
Hip hop is no longer just influencing culture, it is driving the global concert business.
From Kendrick Lamar breaking all-time records to Drake continuing to dominate arenas, rap tours are now among the most powerful forces in live entertainment.
And as ticket prices rise and global demand continues to grow, the next record-breaking tour may be closer than we think.
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Top 8 Highest Grossing Rap Tours of All Time (As of 2026) was originally published on hot1009.com