Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Offset and Quavo have been spotted in the studio together, for the first time in a long time.

Fans have been demanding for the former Migos members to put their differences aside and cook up in the booth, and it looks like that might finally be happening. Offset recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo that appeared to show him linking up with Quavo during a studio session.

There’s still no official confirmation on what the meetup means. It’s unclear whether this is the start of a full out Migos reunion or just a casual link-up, Set could’ve pulled up on Huncho while he was working.

Just days earlier, both artists hinted that something could be on the way, sparking speculation online about a possible new Migos project.

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“Warriors never fold. Jobs not finished. TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM. REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VIENS!!!! AIN’T NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE!!!”

Fans quickly locked in on the “last ????? album,” line, with many believing Quavo could be teasing a final Migos project, possibly another installment in the Culture series.

Offset added to the speculation, posting a photo of the trio and captioning it, “On dat!!!”

The last time Migos released music together was in 2021. The following year, the group suffered a huge loss with the passing of Takeoff.

Whether this turns into new music or not, seeing Quavo back in the same room is a moment the world has been waiting on, and it could be the first step toward something bigger.

Offset & Quavo Linkup In Studio, Migos Comeback Speculation Grows was originally published on hiphopwired.com