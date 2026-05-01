Weekend Watch List: From Cult Docuseries To Box Office Hits, TV Shows & Films For The Entire Family

Source: Radio ONE / General

This weekend is packed with options for every film lover. From nostalgic action to buzzy new series and big screen moments, the lineup proves there is no shortage of content to get into. Whether you are staying in or planning a theater run, consider this your go-to guide for what to press play on next. Check out our weekend watch list inside.

The current streaming wave is all about balance. Viewers are revisiting classics while also tapping into fresh, conversation-starting releases. Translation: your weekend can be as chill or as chaotic as you want it to be.

Documentary series like Hulu’s The Cult of Natureboy will have you glued to your couch. Meanwhile, something like Hoppers can be a great watch for the entire family. If you are a consistent viewer and have been following this Starz series for awhile, then you know Outlander Season 8 is where you’ll want to be.

Scroll down to see what is worth watching this weekend.