Beyoncé’s childhood home just sold in Houston for over $1 million

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When Beyoncé’s childhood home just sold for over $1 million, it made headlines, as everything the musical icon touches does. Despite not living in this Houston historic Riverside Terrace home since the 90s, the music icon’s former house received several competitive offers and quickly sold once it was on the market. The quick sale and asking price demonstrate the value of star power, an historical neighborhood, and the effect Black-owned real estate has on generational wealth.

According to Yahoo Finance, the national median sale price for a single-family home in the United States is $446,000. However, as the sale of Beyoncé’s childhood home shows, that number can climb much higher with the impact of modern upgrades, careful marketing, and ownership pedigree.

What’s So Great About This House?

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The beautiful white home sits in a highly respected enclave of Black professionals and business leaders in Houston’s Third Ward. It’s surrounded by other beautifully maintained prewar homes.

Newer owners preserved its historical period design while making renovations such as a large marble kitchen island and elegant Wolf appliances. The master bedroom now has a massive walk-in closet converted from an adjacent room.

While these features make a stately, comfortable home, the million-dollar selling point is that records show Beyoncé lived there from age 6 to 13, while forming the group Girls Tyme.

What Does Beyoncé’s Childhood Home Sale Reflect About Celebrity Real Estate?

Celebrity homes can sell for a higher price based on legacy over functionality or beauty. With somebody like Beyoncé, who has gone on to become a billionaire and living musical icon, her status may be enough for someone to take great pride in living in the home she started out in. Plus, imagine the bragging rights.

It also reflects the double-edged sword of living in a famous home, which can unintentionally mean living in a museum with unwanted visitors. However, if one sticks it out long enough, it can be a savvy way to quickly turn a profit from the heightened demand, as the last owners clearly did.

How Does a Home Just Sold for Over One Million Impact Black Neighborhoods?

The boosted price tag of this celebrity childhood home just sold isn’t just about the star power of Beyoncé and the loyalty of her Beehive. It shows that Black-owned real estate can be lucrative despite frequent racial bias in appraisals, which can reduce equity significantly. The issue has become so bad that there have been lawsuits.

The historical neighborhood is already filled with other beautiful homes, which can benefit from increased property values from this high-profile home selling at a premium. Other Black homeowners there now have a higher benchmark for appraisal comparisons, and there may be increased interest by the celebrity association.

What Can Someone Selling a Home Learn from this Sale?

Buying and selling a home takes some strategy. Tell your home/neighborhood’s story and learn how to avoid wasting time with unserious buyers.

Find Your Story Angle

Storytelling matters when selling any home, not just a celebrity one.

Granite countertops and a fire pit out back are awesome features, but what about the hidden history in the neighborhood? Is it connected to the Underground Railroad?

Who was the original builder, and how many generations of the same family lived there? The former Knowles home provides an aspirational “middle-class to billionaire” tagline.

Know How to Identify Real Buyers

Yvonne Bonner-Holley, Realtor with Keller Williams Realty, who marketed Beyonce’s old family home, told Yahoo Entertainment about tour buses of fans pulling up to an open house hoping to get inside for photos. Several posed as buyers just to get inside at various times.

Realtors also need to protect themselves from potential attacks while showing any home, whether it’s famous or not.

Consider If a Famous Home Is Worth It

Buyers must consider the aftereffects of buying a home attached to such a famous person. The last owners of the former Knowles home had to deal with fans coming from around the world for a view, with some being as bold as to ask to look inside.

Know When It’s Time to Make a Fresh Start

When the proud Houston native went solo from Destiny’s Child and married Jay-Z, New York City became home. Relocating to the opposite coast was the next step for business interests and more space. Now, both billionaires, the couple moved to their latest $200 million abode in Malibu, to be part of an unofficial billionaire’s row.

The previous owners of Beyonce’s childhood home enjoyed the home and neighborhood but knew when to move on. Whether tired of fans or simply wanting a fresh start in another area, a stress-free moving service like Three Movers can help. These professionals handle packing and provide emergency service if needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Beyoncé’s Main Residence?

Beyonce and husband Jay-Z have quite an extensive real estate portfolio that includes a Hamptons home and a NYC penthouse. However, their main residence is in California, which includes a Bel Air Estate purchased for $88 million, and a Malibu estate once shopped around for $295 million, according to Realtor.

Do Celebrities Actually Own Their Homes?

Yes, celebrities own their homes, but they often do so using a trust. This method allows them to maintain their privacy as they can put the home under a trust with a name that’s hard to trace back to them. Putting their actual name on a title deed could put them at risk, as housing transactions are part of the public record.

Many celebrities also use mortgages instead of making a complete cash purchase. High-earning celebrities, like athletes with huge contracts, can easily score loans that the average person can’t get approved for.

Be a Few Feet from Stardom in the Right Home

Hearing about a celebrity home just sold for millions is nothing new, but it’s different when a modest home gets that fame due to an icon’s origin story. Beyoncé’s childhood home sale profit provides inspiration for other Black homeowners to find an angle to successfully sell for a sweet profit.

Thriving Black homeownership supports generational wealth and keeps historical Black neighborhoods such as the Third Ward in Houston alive. Such communities around the country have given birth to Motown, Jackson 5, and one multi-talented star who literally took lemons and made Lemonade.