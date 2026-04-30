Sterling K. Brown Confesses Vivica Fox Crush at Is God Is Screening

Sterling K. Brown openly admits to having a 'mild crush' on co-star Vivica A. Fox

Film showcases rare opportunity for Black women to 'run the gamut' in complex roles

Erika Alexander and Janelle Monáe deliver standout, Oscar-worthy performances

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Oscar-nominated actor Sterling K. Brown revealed a longtime “mild crush” on Vivica A. Fox during a lively and candid onstage conversation with respected entertainment journalist Popviewers’ Chris Witherspoon.

There are movie screenings, and then there are nights where the energy is poppin’ before the lights even dim. That was the atmosphere at the first-ever Vibes & Views feature film event, where guests gathered for a private screening of Is God Is,

RELATED STORY: ‘Is God Is’ Trailer Drops & These Sisters Want All The Smoke

RELATED STORY: First Look At Is God Is: Kara Young, Mallori Johnson & Vivica A. Fox Lead A Gritty Revenge Tale You Won’t Forget

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Presented with support from the Black Journalist Collective and Amazon MGM Studios, the event honored the culture, cinema, and conversation, setting the tone for what Vibes & Views aims to be: a curated experience where audiences can connect with major films through music, media voices, community energy, and insider storytelling.

And yes, radio personality Jazmyn Summers was there for Radio One to bring you the tea.

The headline moment came when the Emmy-winning actor openly admitted he has long had a soft spot for co-star Vivica A. Fox during his onstage chat with Witherspoon.

“I’ve always had a mild crush on Vivica Fox…”

Cue the audience’s delight.

Brown was discussing the cast dynamic in Is God Is, a revenge thriller written and directed by acclaimed playwright and filmmaker Aleshea Harris, making her feature directorial debut. The film, based on Harris’s award-winning stage play, follows twin sisters who embark on a brutal, mythic quest for vengeance after being ordered by their bedridden mother to kill the father responsible for their scars. The film stars Kara Young, Mallori Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Vivica A. Fox, Erika Alexander, and Brown. It is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios and scheduled for theatrical release on May 15, 2026.

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Brown praised the rare opportunity to be part of a project centered on Black women in all their complexity.

“To see all of these women and to see them eat… it’s not often you get to see a film full of Black women just killin’ that sh*t. We normally have to be the voice of reason for crazy white people. I enjoyed that this landscape was just us, and we got to run the gamut. I loved being able to play the villain.”

His words captured one of the film’s most electric qualities: Is God Is doesn’t ask permission. It storms the gates.

Brown also singled out Erika Alexander’s unforgettable performance.

“It was a joy to see Erika acting a damn fool. Her sh*t is just amazing.”

And in a moment that had the room laughing, Brown joked about Janelle Monáe’s chaotic energy in the film.

“Janelle in the movie was peeing on my stuff, which wasn’t cool,” he laughed. “I guess she really wanted to leave me. These women are messy.”

Brown, who has been married to actress Ryan Michelle Bathé for 20 years, expressed his strong support for Black women proudly emphasizing that his marriage is with a Black woman.

“I understand the power of representation and how often Black women feel unseen by Black men. I want them to know that SKB sees them. I’m aware of the sort of Eurocentric standards of beauty that tend to predominate media… I want to be someone that shows all the beauty that is Blackness. This film does that.”

Chris Witherspoon, founder of PopViewers and a respected entertainment journalist, is known for spotlighting Black talent and major film conversations. He guided the discussion with warmth, humor, and sharp instincts. PopViewers has grown into a trusted entertainment platform covering film, television, celebrity culture, and industry access, with Witherspoon often centering voices and stories mainstream spaces overlook.

Witherspoon himself was blown away by Erika Alexander’s turn in the film.

“Mother Divine, Erika Alexander, that took me out. She was incredible. It’s one of those moments that I think is Oscar worthy.”

If the audience reaction was any clue, Is God Is may be one of the boldest conversation-starting films of the year: fierce, funny, dangerous, and gloriously uncontained.

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.