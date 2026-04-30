Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion, And Why It’s Time To Make Men Wait

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Listen, ladies, I know this isn’t what we want to hear, but the way these men are playing in our faces and with our emotions—it’s time for a reset.

First things first, this isn’t about one breakup. It’s about a pattern that a lot of single men keep showing us loud and clear these days, and if the headlines surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have taught us anything—it’s that even the most accomplished, self-aware, seemingly “unbothered” women are still being pulled into the same exhausting cycle with men who know exactly how to perform goodness without ever intending to embody it.

Meg deserves better, and truthfully, so do all good women.

But here’s the uncomfortable part, we don’t say it out loud or practice that truth enough. Many of us are still being conned, not by the obvious players that we can spot from a mile away, but by a more evolved version of the same archetype.

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The modern f-boy is disciplined. He studies what women want, mirrors emotional intelligence, and uses language that sounds like healing and monogamy. He shows up just enough to feel real, takes you around his friends and family, becoming distant just enough to make you question yourself before ending things altogether with no real explanation other than “I’m not ready.”

Chile, cue Kelis.

The real problem isn’t just that these men exist, it’s that women are still being conditioned to give them access too quickly. Emotionally, physically, and mentally, we’re still operating from a place that centers men, even when we swear we’ve broken free from that mindset. We tell ourselves we’re “just going with the flow,” but in reality, we’re bypassing our own boundaries in hopes that this time will be different.

But it rarely is.

Because when a man doesn’t have to earn access to you, he doesn’t value it. When there’s no process of discovery, no time for his character to be revealed without the benefit of intimacy clouding judgment, you’re not dating, you’re gambling.

That’s why it’s time to make men wait. Not as a game, or as punishment, but instead for our own protection.

Time is the one thing performance can’t sustain. Anybody can show up and run game for a few weeks, even a few months. Anybody can say the right things when the reward is immediate, but under pressure, over time, and when there’s nothing to gain, that’s where truth lives. But too often, we never get there because we’ve already invested too much too soon.

No, this isn’t a purity thing or slut shaming, because I’m not just talking about sex. As a free woman who’s been doing what I want since college and continues to at 45–I’m realizing that even in that freedom, there are things I’ve been conditioned to accept inadvertently that have led to broken relationships and bigger walls before I got real about what I allowed in the name of finding love, and it was unmerited total access.

Women have been socialized to override red flags in the name of potential, not truth. He’s inconsistent, but he’s sweet. He’s emotionally unavailable, but he’s trying. He disrespected you, but he apologized. We negotiate with ourselves and shrink our instincts to ensure we’re not added to the list of people who “abandoned” him when times got tough, so we reframe behavior that should’ve been a hard exit into something we can “work through.” All for it to crumble because they never took us seriously in the first place, and every time we do that, we betray ourselves.

The cost isn’t just heartbreak. It’s time, energy, peace, and our mental health. It’s emotional wear and tear that builds over the years until you don’t even recognize how much you’ve normalized dysfunction, and in the most tragic cases, ignoring red flags doesn’t just lead to disappointment—it leads to death.

So no, this isn’t about being cynical or playing games, it’s about being disciplined enough to get what we truly deserve—happiness.

Making men wait is about slowing the entire process down long enough to actually see who he is and understand what he really wants. It gives us time to observe how he handles boundaries and confirm whether his interest is rooted in curiosity about you as a person or access to you as an experience—because there’s a huge difference. It’s also about detaching from the need for immediate validation, because if we’re being honest, part of what keeps women stuck in these cycles is the desire to feel chosen. To feel wanted. To feel like this time, the attention means something real.

But attention is not intention, and until we start treating it that way, we’ll keep confusing effort with consistency, and chemistry with character.

The shift has to be internal first. We have to truly unplug from the idea that partnership is the prize, especially if it requires us to compromise our peace and sanity to maintain it. Relationships are work, but it’s by both people involved. We have to stop giving the benefit of the doubt to behavior that doesn’t deserve it, and most importantly, we have to trust that walking away early is not a loss—it’s alignment and choosing yourself.

The right man doesn’t need immediate access to stay interested; he doesn’t need to rush intimacy to prove connection, and he doesn’t create confusion that you have to decode. He shows up clearly, consistently, and respectfully—over time. He cares and pours into your life just as much, if not more, than you pour into his because he sees a future.

Anything less than that isn’t potential, it’s a free trial that leaves clowns leveled up and women picking up the pieces. If this moment and men’s response to it have shown us anything, it’s that no woman—no matter how successful, confident, or self-made—is immune to being misled if the standard isn’t firm.

So yes, make him wait. Not because you’re afraid of losing him, but because you’re finally clear on what you refuse to lose yourself to and beige PBS logo-faced men aren’t it.

SEE ALSO:

On Megan Thee Stallion, De-centering Men, And Choosing Ourselves



Klay Thompson’s Job Was to Protect Megan Thee Stallion, Even From Himself





Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion, And Why It’s Time To Make Men Wait was originally published on newsone.com