Players In The 2026 NBA Playoffs Everyone Has Heart Eyes for

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty The 2026 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and the spotlight isn’t just on performance it’s on presence. Tunnel fits, on-court swagger and personal style. The league’s hottest players that are in the playoffs are turning heads with style. TRENDING: Shedeur Sanders: The NFL’s Nephew, Through the Years Across every matchup, a mix of veterans and rising talent are bringing personality and flair to the game, showing that how you show up matters just as much as how you play. TRENDING: Best Looking NBA Players Of The 2025–2026 Season This breakdown highlights the best-looking players in the playoffs right now as of April 28,2026. The list is organized by team, showcasing the faces and fashion defining this year’s postseason. TRENDING: Full List of Dallas Cowboys 2026 Draft Picks

Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Love Sports? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an NBA superstar guard known for his elite scoring, smooth footwork, and calm control of the game. He plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder and is one of the league’s most consistent offensive threats. At 6’6″, he excels at getting to the rim, drawing fouls, and hitting mid-range shots. He finished as an MVP-level player in recent seasons and is considered one of the best guards in the NBA.

Jared McCain Jared McCain is a young guard known for his shooting, confidence, and scoring ability. He played college basketball at Duke University before entering the NBA in 2024. At about 6’3″, he brings energy as a combo guard who can create his own shot and space the floor. He’s still early in his career but has shown strong potential as a scoring threat and spark plug.

Isaiah Hartenstein Isaiah Hartenstein is a skilled center known for his passing, rebounding, and defensive IQ. He plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder and brings a strong inside presence. At 7’0″, he’s effective as a screen-setter, rim protector, and playmaker from the post. He’s valued for doing the “little things” that help teams win, especially on defense and in the paint.

Cason Wallace Cason Wallace is a young guard known for his defense, toughness, and smart decision-making. He plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder and has quickly earned minutes because of his reliability on both ends. At about 6’4″, he can guard multiple positions and handle the ball when needed. He’s still developing offensively, but he’s already valued as a strong two-way contributor.

Isaiah Joe Isaiah Joe is a guard known for his elite three-point shooting and floor spacing. He plays for the Oklahoma City Thunderand is one of their key bench shooters. At 6’4″, he stretches defenses with quick-trigger catch-and-shoot ability. He’s valued for providing instant offense whenever he’s on the court.

Ajay Mitchell Ajay Mitchell is a young guard known for his scoring ability, pace control, and steady decision-making. He played college basketball at University of California, Santa Barbara before entering the NBA in 2024. At about 6’5″, he can play both on and off the ball, creating shots for himself and teammates. He’s still developing, but he’s viewed as a promising guard with upside as a combo playmaker.

Jaylin Williams Jaylin Williams is a forward/center known for his hustle, passing, and basketball IQ. He plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder and brings strong energy off the bench. At about 6’9″, he can rebound, defend multiple positions, and make smart plays as a connector. He’s especially valued for doing the little things that help his team win.

Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham is a star point guard known for his size, playmaking, and all-around offensive skill. He plays for the Detroit Pistons and serves as the centerpiece of their rebuild. At 6’6″, he can score, pass, and control the tempo like a lead floor general. He was the #1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and is considered a franchise-level talent

Jalen Duren Jalen Duren is a young center known for his strength, rebounding, and athletic finishes around the rim. He plays for the Detroit Pistons and is one of their key interior presences. At 6’10”, he excels at dunking, setting screens, and protecting the paint. He’s still developing offensively but is already a strong impact player on the boards and defense

Tobias Harris Tobias Harris is a veteran forward known for his scoring consistency and versatility. He has played for multiple NBA teams and currently competes for the Detroit Pistons. At 6’8″, he can score from mid-range, finish inside, and stretch the floor when needed. He’s valued for his experience, steady offense, and ability to contribute in different roles.

Javonte Green Javonte Green is a high-energy wing known for his athleticism, defense, and hustle plays. He has carved out a role in the NBA as a spark plug who brings intensity on both ends of the floor. At about 6’4″, he excels in transition, cutting to the rim, and guarding multiple positions. He’s valued for his effort, toughness, and ability to impact games without needing the ball much.

Paul Reed Paul Reed is a forward/center known for his energy, rebounding, and defensive versatility. He has developed into a reliable hustle player in the NBA, especially around the rim and on the boards. At about 6’9″, he can guard multiple positions and finish plays in transition or off putbacks. He’s valued for his effort, activity, and impact on the defensive end

Tolu Smith III Tolu Smith is a forward/center known for his physicality, rebounding, and scoring in the paint. He played college basketball at Mississippi State University, where he developed into a strong interior presence. At around 6’11”, he uses his size and strength to finish around the rim and defend inside. He’s still early in his professional journey, but he’s viewed as a solid frontcourt prospect with traditional big-man skills.

Chaz Lanier Chaz Lanier is a guard known for his scoring ability, especially as a three-point shooter. He played college basketball at University of Tennessee, where he became a key offensive threat on the perimeter. At about 6’4″, he can create his own shot and stretch the floor with his shooting range. He’s still developing as a pro prospect, but he’s valued for his scoring punch and confidence on offense.

Ausar Thompson Ausar Thompson is a young wing known for his elite athleticism, defense, and versatility. He plays for the Detroit Pistonsand is one of their most promising two-way players. At about 6’7″, he can guard multiple positions, run the floor in transition, and make plays without needing the ball much. He’s still developing offensively, but his defensive impact and energy already stand out

Daniss Jenkins Daniss Jenkins is a guard known for his scoring, playmaking, and leadership at the point guard position. He played college basketball at St. John’s University after starting his career at Pacific and has shown steady development throughout his journey. At about 6’3″, he can create offense for himself and others while also bringing energy on defense. He’s still working to establish himself at the professional level, but he’s valued for his toughness and offensive versatility.

Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum is a superstar forward known for his elite scoring, footwork, and clutch performances. He plays for the Boston Celtics and is one of the league’s premier offensive players. At about 6’8″, he can score from anywhere on the court, including deep shooting, mid-range, and finishing at the rim. He’s a multiple-time All-Star and NBA champion, widely regarded as a franchise cornerstone



Jaylen Brown Jaylen Brown is a dynamic wing known for his athleticism, two-way play, and scoring ability. He plays for the Boston Celtics and forms a star duo alongside Jayson Tatum. At about 6’6″, he can attack the rim, defend multiple positions, and create offense off the dribble. He’s a multiple-time All-Star and has been a key part of the Celtics’ championship success

Amari Williams Amari Williams is a forward/center known for his size, rebounding, and interior defense. He played college basketball at University of Kentucky, where he developed into a reliable paint presence. At about 6’10”, he uses his length and strength to protect the rim and finish around the basket. He’s still early in his professional journey, but he’s viewed as a developing big man with solid defensive potential.

Ron Harper Jr. Ron Harper Jr. is a wing known for his scoring ability, toughness, and physical style of play. He played college basketball at Rutgers University, where he became a key offensive leader and clutch shooter. At about 6’6″, he can score from the perimeter, attack mismatches, and contribute on defense. He’s worked to earn NBA opportunities and is valued for his versatility and competitive edge.

Nikola Vučević Nikola Vučević is a veteran center known for his scoring, rebounding, and skillful offensive game. He plays for the Boston Celtics and is one of the league’s most reliable big men. At about 6’10”, he can score in the post, shoot mid-range jumpers, and even stretch the floor with three-point shooting. He’s a two-time NBA All-Star and a steady presence in the frontcourt.

Neemias Queta Neemias Queta is a center known for his size, rim protection, and rebounding. He plays for the Boston Celtics and provides depth in the frontcourt. At about 7’0″, he uses his length and strength to defend the paint and finish around the rim. He’s still developing, but he’s valued for his energy, size, and defensive presence.

San Antonio Spurs Stephon Castle Stephon Castle is a young guard known for his defense, physicality, and playmaking potential. He played college basketball at University of Connecticut, where he helped lead a national championship team. At about 6’6″, he can guard multiple positions and contribute as a secondary ball-handler. He’s still early in his NBA career but is viewed as a high-upside two-way player.

Dylan Harper Dylan Harper is a highly touted guard known for his scoring, size, and advanced offensive skill set. He played college basketball at Rutgers University, where he quickly emerged as one of the top young prospects in the country. At about 6’6″, he can create his own shot, handle the ball, and score at all three levels. He’s projected as a future NBA lottery pick with strong potential as a lead guard

Lindy Waters III Lindy Waters III is a wing known for his three-point shooting and floor spacing. He has worked his way into the NBA as a reliable role player who can stretch defenses from the perimeter. At about 6’6″, he contributes as a catch-and-shoot threat and provides steady effort on defense. He’s valued for his shooting consistency and ability to fit into team systems without needing high usage.

Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama is a generational NBA talent known for his rare combination of height, skill, and defensive dominance. He plays for the San Antonio Spurs and is one of the most hyped young players in league history. Standing about 7’4″, he can block shots, handle the ball, shoot from deep, and score in multiple ways. He’s widely considered a future MVP-level superstar and defensive anchor.

Devin Vassell Devin Vassell is a wing known for his scoring, shooting, and solid perimeter defense. He plays for the San Antonio Spursand has developed into one of their key offensive pieces. At about 6’5″, he can score from three-point range, mid-range, and off the dribble. He’s still improving but is viewed as a reliable two-way player with strong upside

Harrison Ingram Harrison Ingram is a forward known for his versatility, rebounding, and playmaking ability. He played college basketball at University of North Carolina after starting at Stanford, where he developed into a strong all-around contributor. At about 6’7″, he can guard multiple positions, handle the ball, and make smart passes. He’s still early in his professional career, but he’s valued for his toughness and do-it-all skill set.

De’Aaron Fox De’Aaron Fox is an elite NBA point guard known for his speed, scoring, and clutch play. He plays for the San Antonio Spurs and is one of the fastest players in the league. At about 6’3″, he can blow by defenders, finish at the rim, and create offense in the mid-range. He’s an NBA All-Star and has built a reputation as a late-game closer.

Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero Paolo Banchero is a young NBA star known for his size, scoring, and versatility. He played at Duke University before being picked #1 overall in the 2022 draft by the Orlando Magic. Standing 6’10”, he can handle the ball, score at all levels, and create plays. He won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2023. He’s widely seen as a future superstar in the league.

Alex Morales Alex Morales is a guard for the Orlando Magic known for his all-around game and defensive ability. He went undrafted but worked his way up through the G League, where he put up strong numbers and earned a two-way NBA contract. Standing about 6’6″, he can score, rebound, and create plays, making him a versatile role player.

He’s still early in his NBA career and developing, but he’s seen as a hardworking player with potential to grow into a bigger role.

Noah Penda Noah Penda is a young professional basketball player known for his versatility and defensive energy. He plays as a forward for the Orlando Magic prior he has developed his game in European leagues, showing flashes of scoring and playmaking ability. With his size and athleticism, he’s considered a promising prospect. He’s still early in his career but has upside to grow into a high-level player.

Jett Howard Jett Howard is a young NBA guard/forward known for his shooting and scoring ability. He played at University of Michigan before being drafted in 2023 by the Orlando Magic. At 6’8″, he brings size and perimeter shooting to the wing. He’s still developing but has strong potential as a scoring threat in the league.

Jonathan Isaac Jonathan Isaac is a forward for the Orlando Magic known for his elite defense and versatility. At 6’10”, he can guard multiple positions and protect the rim at a high level. Injuries have slowed parts of his career, but he remains one of the team’s best defensive players. When healthy, he’s a major impact on both ends of the floor.

Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid Joel Embiid is a dominant center for the Philadelphia 76ers known for his scoring, rebounding, and rim protection. At 7’0″, he combines size with skill, able to score inside and shoot from mid-range and beyond. He won the NBA MVP award in 2023. When healthy, he’s considered one of the best players in the league.

Paul George Paul George is an elite two-way forward known for his scoring and lockdown defense. He plays for the Philadelphia 76ers and can impact the game on both ends of the floor. At 6’8″, he’s a smooth shooter, strong ball-handler, and multiple-time All-Star. When healthy, he’s one of the most complete players in the NBA.

Quentin Grimes Quentin Grimes is a guard known for his perimeter shooting and strong defense. He played at University of Houstonbefore entering the NBA and developing into a reliable 3-and-D player. He brings energy, hustle, and floor spacing to his team. He’s valued for his ability to impact the game without needing the ball much.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Kelly Oubre Jr. is a wing player known for his athleticism, scoring bursts, and defensive intensity. He has played for several NBA teams and currently competes for the Philadelphia 76ers. At 6’7″, he can score in transition, attack the rim, and hit outside shots when he’s in rhythm. He’s also known for bringing energy and effort on defense.

Andre Drummond Andre Drummond is a veteran NBA center known for his rebounding and interior presence. He has led the league in rebounds multiple times and built his career around dominating the glass and protecting the paint. At 6’10”, he’s a strong post defender and reliable finisher around the rim. He currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, providing depth and physicality in the frontcourt.

New York Knicks Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson is an NBA point guard known for his leadership, scoring, and clutch performances. He plays for the New York Knicks and has developed into one of the league’s top floor generals. At 6’2″, he relies on skill, footwork, and high basketball IQ rather than athleticism. He’s a consistent scorer who can control the pace of a game.

Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns is a skilled big man known for his scoring and shooting ability. He plays for the New York Knicks and can stretch the floor as a center with three-point range. At 7’0″, he combines size with guard-like skills, including ball-handling and passing. He’s a multiple-time All-Star and one of the most versatile offensive bigs in the league.

Josh Hart Josh Hart is a versatile guard/forward known for his hustle, rebounding, and all-around effort. He plays for the New York Knicks and impacts games without needing a high volume of shots. At 6’4″, he brings toughness, defense, and strong energy on both ends of the floor. He’s especially valued for doing the “dirty work” like rebounding and defending multiple positions.

Kevin McCullar Jr. Kevin McCullar Jr. is a guard/forward known for his defense, toughness, and playmaking ability. He played college basketball at University of Kansas, where he developed into a strong two-way player. At 6’7″, he can guard multiple positions and contribute as a secondary ball-handler. He’s valued for his energy, versatility, and ability to impact games beyond scoring.

Trey Jemison III Trey Jemison III is a center known for his size, rebounding, and physical presence in the paint. He has spent time developing his game through the G League before earning opportunities in the NBA. At around 6’10”, he provides interior defense, screens, and hustle plays around the rim. He’s still building his role but is valued for his effort and traditional big-man skills.

Pacôme Dadiet Pacôme Dadiet is a young forward known for his length, athleticism, and defensive potential. He was drafted in 2024 by the New York Knicks after developing his game in Europe. At about 6’8″, he has the tools to guard multiple positions and grow as a two-way wing. He’s still early in his career, but teams see upside in his versatility and physical profile.

Mohamed Diawara Mohamed Diawara is a young French basketball prospect known for his athleticism, length, and defensive potential on the wing. He has been developing his game in France’s professional system, where he’s shown flashes as a versatile two-way player. At around 6’7″, he can guard multiple positions and contribute in transition. He’s still early in his career, but he’s viewed as a developmental prospect with upside if his offense continues to improve.

Atlanta Hawks Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson is a versatile forward known for his athleticism, defense, and playmaking ability. He plays for the Atlanta Hawks and has developed into an important young piece for their core. At about 6’9″, he can rebound, handle the ball in transition, and guard multiple positions. He’s still improving offensively, but his all-around impact and upside make him a key part of the team’s future.

Keaton Wallace Keaton Wallace is a guard known for his scoring, playmaking, and toughness on both ends of the floor. He played college basketball at University of Texas at San Antonio, where he developed into a high-volume scorer and leader. At about 6’3″, he can create his own shot, run the offense, and defend with intensity. He’s worked to earn opportunities at the professional level and is valued for his energy and offensive skill set

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a guard known for his defense, versatility, and improved shooting. He has developed into a reliable two-way role player in the NBA. At about 6’5″, he can guard multiple positions and contribute as a secondary ball-handler. He’s valued for his energy, steady offense, and ability to fit in different lineups.

Asa Newell Asa Newell is a young forward known for his athleticism, motor, and interior scoring. He played college basketball at University of Georgia, where he stood out as an energetic frontcourt presence. At about 6’10”, he can run the floor, finish at the rim, and contribute on the boards. He’s viewed as a promising prospect with upside as he continues developing his all-around game.

Gabe Vincent Gabe Vincent is a guard known for his shooting, defense, and role-player impact. He is currently playing for the Atlanta Hawks, at about 6’2″, he brings three-point shooting, perimeter defense, and steady backup playmaking.

Portland Trail Blazers Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday is an NBA guard currently playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. He is known for elite perimeter defense, smart decision-making, and efficient two-way play. At about 6’4″, he contributes as a secondary ball-handler, steady scorer, and high-level defender. He is also a two-time NBA champion (Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics) and one of the most respected defensive guards of his era.

Shaedon Sharpe Shaedon Sharpe is a young guard/wing for the Portland Trail Blazers known for his elite athleticism and scoring potential. He was the 7th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. At about 6’5″, he is a dynamic shot-creator who thrives in transition and can score at all three levels. He’s still developing consistency, but is viewed as a high-upside offensive talent and strong dunker.

Matisse Thybulle Matisse Thybulle is an NBA wing known for elite perimeter defense and disruptive instincts. He currently plays for the Portland Trail Blazers. At about 6’5″, he can guard multiple positions and is especially known for steals, blocks, and deflections. He is a two-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection and one of the league’s best defensive specialists.