‘He Would Jump Off A Cliff For Her’ — Zoë Kravitz Reportedly Engaged To Harry Styles Less Than 2 Years After Channing Tatum Split

Source: Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

It seems those engagement rumors might actually be true. Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged, with a source close to the couple confirming to People that Styles, 32, and Kravitz, 37, have shared the news with “a small circle.” According to the outlet, the actress has also been “showing off her ring to friends.”

Earlier this month, engagement rumors swirled after Kravitz was photographed wearing a striking ring on her finger while planting a smooch on Styles in London. The sweet moment was captured by The Sun on April 21. She had also been seen wearing the ring during an earlier outing with Styles on April 19, People noted.

Another insider echoed the excitement in a conversation with Page Six, saying Harry was “completey smitten” with Kravitz. “He would jump off a cliff for her.” As for Kravitz, she’s reportedly “on cloud nine.”

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