Kristy Sarah's gym selfie with John Gaines fuels speculation about their relationship status.

Both Kristy and John have experienced high-profile breakups in the past, shaping their current approach to love.

The public is divided on whether their interaction is purely professional or the start of a new romance.

Adiós, Desmond! Social media sleuths are trying to decipher the status of a new, high-profile link-up. On April 23, newly single mega-influencer Kristy Sarah set Instagram ablaze after sharing a cozy gym selfie with a familiar face: fitness trainer and model John Gaines.

The sighting has sent the rumor mill into overdrive, with fans questioning if this is a strictly professional trainer-client relationship or the start of a new romance.

For Kristy, this public appearance marks a significant shift in her content following her highly publicized divorce from her husband of more than a decade, Desmond Scott. As she navigates her new beginnings, her proximity to Gaines, who is famously the ex-boyfriend and co-parent of Grammy-winner Victoria Monét, has the internet screaming their opinions.

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In the photo shared to her Instagram Story, Kristy looked every bit the fitness icon, rocking a sleek black workout fit and glasses. Standing behind her was John Gaines, flexing his biceps and matching her energy in a black durag and gym attire. Kristy tagged the photo with a simple but effective caption: “GYM SESH” accompanied by a bicep emoji.

While the caption was minimal, the photo was enough to land the duo in The Shade Room’s comment section within minutes. Roomies were divided on the nature of the “sesh,” with some noting that Gaines is a professional trainer who could simply be training Kristy. Others, however, couldn’t ignore the optics of two single, (highly attractive) high-profile individuals spending quality time together.

Is Kristy Scott Ready To Move On?

The fascination with Kristy’s dating life stems from the shocking end of her marriage to Desmond Scott. As previously reported, the couple, who were together for 14 years and married for 11, were once the gold standard of social media comedy and family content. However, the facade crumbled on December 30, 2025, when Kristy filed for divorce, citing alleged infidelity.

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Since the split, Kristy has been incredibly transparent with her followers about the toll the transition has taken on her. In a raw vlog posted in late January, she admitted she was still dealing with the effects of the betrayal and subsequent breakup. She described the emotional hurdle of doing simple things alone, like grocery shopping, for the first time in her adult life.

“It’s like the start of a new decade,” Kristy shared in her vlog. “I think I’m just going to take advantage of learning who I am even more and what I like and just diving into my hobbies more.”

If John Gaines and Kristy are indeed exploring a romance, they both bring a history of mature, public breakups to the table. Gaines and Victoria Monét ended their relationship in 2023 but managed to keep the news private for nearly a year to protect their peace and their daughter, Hazel Monét.

In their joint statement released in September 2024, they emphasized that there was no drama or infidelity, just a need for growth that was best done apart. The former couple has become the forefront of healthy co-parenting, with Gaines often seen supporting Monét at awards shows and events.

Bicep Booed Up? Kristy Sarah Sparks Speculation She's Seeing Victoria Monet's Ex, John Gaines was originally published on bossip.com