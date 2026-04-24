KevOnStage: Is KevInTrouble?

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

KevOnStage is in the middle of a massive debate right now after sharing his thoughts on LGBTQ inclusion in the church during an interview with Cam Newton. Because he’s always been so open about his church upbringing, his comments really struck a chord with both his fans and the broader Christian community.

In the interview, Kevin basically said that he chooses to lead with love rather than judgment. He pointed out that “Christian” literally means to be like Christ, and in his view, Jesus always prioritized love and spent His time with the people society considered outcasts. He made it clear that he doesn’t see himself as a pastor or a teacher, just a “church kid” sharing his perspective, and he told people they shouldn’t even be getting their theology from him anyway.

To explain his stance, he shared a personal story about his brother. He talked about how his brother was welcomed and loved by their church even while he was living a lifestyle that many would consider sinful, eventually moving from the back row to becoming a deacon. At the same time, Kevin noticed that the same grace wasn’t always extended to LGBTQ people. He mentioned a time when he was a youth pastor and saw a deacon chase off a gay student who had been coming to church all summer. Seeing how love brought one person in while judgment pushed others out really changed how he looks at things.

The reaction online has been pretty split. A lot of people are praising him for being honest and compassionate, but others are coming at him pretty hard. Critics are saying he’s “lukewarm” or that he’s choosing feelings over scripture. They argue that real love requires telling people what the Bible says about sin rather than just being accepting.

Kevin eventually followed up with another video to double down on his stance. He explained that his walk with God has evolved as he’s gotten older. He admitted that there are things he used to be 100% sure were sins, like tattoos or drinking, that he doesn’t feel the same way about anymore. For him, it’s more about letting his light shine and focusing on his own relationship with God rather than trying to correct or condemn anyone else.

KevOnStage: Is KevInTrouble? was originally published on praisedc.com