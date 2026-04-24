Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft, held in the vibrant city of Pittsburgh, delivered all the drama, surprises, and excitement fans have come to expect from the league’s marquee offseason event.

With the iconic Acrisure Stadium as the backdrop, the first round saw teams make bold moves, address critical needs, and take risks on future stars.

From franchise quarterbacks to game-changing defenders, this year’s draft class showcased a wealth of talent ready to make an impact on the league.

As the Las Vegas Raiders kicked things off by selecting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, the tone was set for a night filled with strategic trades, unexpected selections, and more.

Whether it was the Rams planning for the future with Ty Simpson or the Chiefs bolstering their defense with Peter Woods, every pick has a story.

Take a look below at Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft.

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Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

5. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State