Cynthia Bailey & Clark Atlanta Designers Dominate The Runway At 'Power Walk Atlanta: Red Heel Takeover'

Source: Courtesy / 20th Century Studios

Atlanta showed up and showed out in a major way as Clark Atlanta University teamed up with 20th Century Studios to bring high fashion, HBCU excellence, and a little cinematic nostalgia together for one unforgettable night.

The “Power Walk Atlanta: Red Heel Takeover” fashion show celebrated the upcoming release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, and these students understood the assignment.

Held on April 23 during Clark Atlanta University Art and Fashion Department​ 2026 Senior Showcase Week, the invite-only event brought out a curated mix of students, creatives, influencers, and tastemakers ready to witness the next generation of Black fashion talent step into their moment. Hosted by none other than Cynthia Bailey and CAU’s Chair of the Art & Fashion Department BJ Arnett​, the energy was equal parts runway polish and Atlanta edge.

Source: Courtesy / 20th Century Studios

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According to the press release, Bailey expressed how meaningful the moment was — especially as someone with deep roots in the fashion industry. She shared the importance of pouring into young designers and giving them space to shine. And shine they did.

The Concrete Runway featured a lineup of rising student designers, including Bridgette Tei, Jazlynn Cyphers, J’Sean O’Neal, Simone Mathis, and Amari Todd, among others, all presenting collections that effortlessly moved from clean daytime looks to bold, statement-making evening wear. The transition told a story of versatility, confidence, and creative freedom, all while centering fashion as a powerful form of self-expression.

Backed by major brands like Nordstrom, Gap, Puma, and Macy’s, the show showed attendees that industry leaders are paying attention to what’s coming out of HBCUs. And honestly, it is about time.

Of course, the event also served as a stylish lead-in to the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which is set to hit theaters May 1. With icons like Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt returning, the film is already stirring excitement.

The Red Heel Takeover is a reminder that Black designers are shaping the future of fashion design. The next wave is already here and walking with purpose.

Check out photos from the event below:

Source: Courtesy / 20th Century Studios

Source: Courtesy / 20th Century Studios

Source: Courtesy / 20th Century Studios

Source: Courtesy / 20th Century Studios

Source: Courtesy / 20th Century Studios

Source: Courtesy / 20th Century Studios

Source: Courtesy / 20th Century Studios

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Cynthia Bailey & Clark Atlanta Designers Dominate The Runway At 'Power Walk Atlanta: Red Heel Takeover' was originally published on bossip.com