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Billboard Gospel Air Play Charts (Week of April 25th, 2026)

James Fortune Is Back "In The Room"

Published on April 24, 2026
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  1. In The Room – James Fortune 
  2. Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
  3. Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
  4. Jesus I Do – Mariah Carey f/The Clark Sisters
  5. Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
  6. I Can Count On You – The Group Fire
  7. Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
  8. Blessings – Tanya Nolan
  9. Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
  10. Holy You – Tye Tribbett
  11. Lord I Love You – Nia Allen
  12. Right There Lasha Knox f/Earnest Pugh
  13. Able – Darrell Walls 
  14. God Did It – Kenny Lewis & One Voice
  15. Love Never Fails – Fred Hammond & The Choir Room
  16. You’re Not Finished – Kaleb Carson & Anthony Evans
  17. Church Medley – John P. Kee
  18. Made New – Jason Nelson & Madison Ryann Ward
  19. Open My Eyes – Ron Carter & Ricky Dillard
  20. 20. Nothing Else – JJ Hariston

Billboard Gospel Air Play Charts (Week of April 25th, 2026) was originally published on praisedc.com

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