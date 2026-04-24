Billboard Gospel Air Play Charts (Week of April 25th, 2026)
- In The Room – James Fortune
- Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
- Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
- Jesus I Do – Mariah Carey f/The Clark Sisters
- Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
- I Can Count On You – The Group Fire
- Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
- Blessings – Tanya Nolan
- Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
- Holy You – Tye Tribbett
- Lord I Love You – Nia Allen
- Right There Lasha Knox f/Earnest Pugh
- Able – Darrell Walls
- God Did It – Kenny Lewis & One Voice
- Love Never Fails – Fred Hammond & The Choir Room
- You’re Not Finished – Kaleb Carson & Anthony Evans
- Church Medley – John P. Kee
- Made New – Jason Nelson & Madison Ryann Ward
- Open My Eyes – Ron Carter & Ricky Dillard
- 20. Nothing Else – JJ Hariston
Billboard Gospel Air Play Charts (Week of April 25th, 2026) was originally published on praisedc.com
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