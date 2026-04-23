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Julio Foolio Murder Suspect Allegedly Implied Guilt

Julio Foolio Murder Suspect Allegedly Implied Guilt While Alone In Interrogation Room

Davion Murphy, suspect in the killing of Julio Foolio, allegedly made incriminating gestures while left alone in an interrogation room, according to officials.

Published on April 23, 2026
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Julio Foolio aka Charles Jones II
Source: @julio_foolio / Instagram

Davion Murphy, suspect in the killing of Julio Foolio, allegedly made incriminating gestures while left alone in an interrogation room, according to officials.

Reports claim that after his arrest, Murphy began mimicking holding a firearm and appeared to act out shooting toward the room camera, behavior they argue points to his alleged involvement in the crime.

Prosecutors pointed at his act in the room saying, “That’s Mr. Murphy when he was arrested. In this video, you will clearly see… Mr. Davion Murphy taking full credit for his role in the shooting. That is just after his arrest, when he is left alone in an interview room.”

The full interrogation footage has not yet been released publicly, but authorities say it is expected to be used as evidence in the ongoing case.

Murphy, along with multiple co-defendants, is accused of being connected to the 2024 killing of Julio Foolio. According to reports, the Jacksonville rapper was in Tampa celebrating his birthday when he ambushed outside a hotel and fatally shot.

Three additional people injured during the incident.

If convicted, Murphy and the others involved face charged premeditated first-degree murder and evidence tampering. One co-defendant has reportedly pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, admitting to assisting in the crime.

This is a developing story.

Julio Foolio Murder Suspect Allegedly Implied Guilt While Alone In Interrogation Room was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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