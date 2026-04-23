Arrests & Accountability: Man Arrested For Supplying Gun To Shreveport Shooter Who Killed 8 Children

Suspect Charles Ford allegedly facilitated access to weapon used in Shreveport massacre.

Ford charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and making false statements.

Authorities aim to hold accountable those involved in the tragic incident that killed 8 children.

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

News of the mass shooting that took place in Shreveport, La., broke the hearts of people in the community and across America. BOSSIP previously reported on the case where a man named Shamar Elkins shot and killed eight children, seven of which were his, in addition to shooting and injuring his wife and another woman.

According to Justice.gov, a federal investigation into the deadly April 19 incident has led to the arrest of 56-year-old Charles Ford, who is accused of playing a key role in how Elkins was able to obtain the weapon allegedly used during the killing spree. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana, Ford has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and making false statements to federal agents; both agencies tied to the rifle used in the maniacal massacre.

Authorities say Ford, allegedly had control of the weapon before the shooting. Investigators believe the gun used by Elkins can be traced back to Ford’s possession, though the exact circumstances of how Elkins obtained it remain unclear. Federal officials allege that Ford initially lied to agents about his connection to the weapon, which led to the aforementioned false statements charge.

“Words fall short in the face of the acts Shamar Elkins perpetrated in Shreveport on April 19—they are beyond comprehension or description. Our law enforcement partners are investigating every angle of how this tragedy came to occur, and this case arises from that investigation—in particular, how Elkins secured a firearm that he used to execute his own children,” said United States Attorney Zachary A. Keller. “Elkins’ death means that our community will never see him face justice. Our hope, as we continue to investigate and prosecute this case alongside our law enforcement partners, is that holding the person whose gun Elkins used to perpetrate the crime accountable will give some small bit of solace to our Shreveport community.”

Reporting from KSLA adds that Ford is specifically accused of “securing” or helping facilitate access to the weapon used in the attack, which leads to more questions about how a prohibited individual came into contact with a firearm that would later be used in one of the deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. in recent years. Ford now faces significant federal penalties if convicted, which include up to 15 years in prison for the firearms charge and another potential five years for the false statements charge.

We will continue to monitor this case for more updates as they become publicly available.

Arrests & Accountability: Man Arrested For Supplying Gun To Shreveport Shooter Who Killed 8 Children was originally published on bossip.com