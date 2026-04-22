Accuser requests Diggs' financial records to quantify damages, alleging he withholds discovery

Diggs denies allegations, claims accuser fabricated story to harm his reputation and earnings

Upcoming contract negotiations with Rams complicate the case, as financial impact is disputed

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

This brotha has gotten himself into some serious trouble and it appears that one of the cases against him is about to heat up.

A recent report from Complex details a new development in the escalating legal battle between Stefon Diggs and influencer Christopher Blake Griffith that shifts the focus from troubling allegations to financial scrutiny. According to the article, Griffith, who previously accused Diggs of drugging and sexual assault, has now filed a motion requesting access to the NFL star’s financial records as part of ongoing court proceedings.

Diggs has strongly denied the allegations against him and even went as far as filing a defamation lawsuit back in 2025. He argued that Griffith fabricated the entire story for attention and caused serious harm to his reputation personally and professionally. Diggs claims that the Griffith’s accusations cost him big pay days that he was set to cash in on before he was labeled a sexual predator. The case has since evolved into a contentious legal battle with competing claims of wrongdoing and reputational damage.

Griffith’s latest request signals a deft strategic shift. By seeking Diggs’ financial records, the accuser’s legal team appears to be attempting to quantify damages that would either support Griffith’s original allegations, or counter Diggs’ defamation claims. The motion also accuses Diggs of failing to engage in the discovery process, with Griffith’s attorney arguing that Diggs should not be allowed to pursue a lawsuit while allegedly withholding relevant financial information. Griffith’s lawyers say Diggs “does not get to sue and hide” saying that the star wide receiver “can’t have it both ways.”

“Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs’ high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs’ unwanted sexual advances and his brother’s violent attacks,” said Jake Lebowitz, Griffith’s attorney, at the time.

This move significantly raises the stakes of the case, as financial disclosures could play a key role in determining potential compensation or penalties. Many attournys often view such requests as a way to establish the scale of harm, particularly in disputes involving wealthy public figures.

The timing of this motion could not be worse, as MSN reports that Diggs will likely be offered a contract to play for the Los Angeles Rams after he was released by the New England Patriots following their Super Bowl LX loss to the Seattle Seahawks. When Diggs signed to the Patriots in 2025, he agreed to a three-year $63.5 million contract with a $16.6 million guaranteed signing bonus. Considering that Diggs just came off of a seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season, it’s difficult to imagine that the Rams will offer significantly less than the Patriots did just one year ago.

It will be a tall order to prove that Diggs was financially harmed by the sexual assault accusations when he cashes another eight-figure check.

We will be watching this case very closely to see how this legal maneuver lands with the court.

Yikes: Stefon Diggs’ Sexual Assault Accuser Seeks Proof Of Financial Harm Following Allegations was originally published on bossip.com