James Fortune Earns #1 Billboard and Mediabase

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Houston, TX — GRAMMY®-nominated, Stellar and Dove Award–winning Gospel artist James Fortune is one of the most successful Gospel radio artists of the modern era. His impressive list of hits includes “I Trust You,” “I Believe,” “Nobody Like Jesus,” “Trusting God,” featuring R&B icon Monica, and many more. His hit list now includes his newest single, “In The Room.”

Fortune has secured the #1 spot on both Billboard Gospel Airplay and Mediabase Gospel Radio charts with “In The Room,” marking another defining moment in a career that continues to shape the sound and spirit of modern Gospel music.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who believed in this record – from radio and programmers, to my team, collaborators, and every listener who connected with the message,” Fortune states. “This #1 isn’t just a milestone, it’s a testimony of what happens when purpose and presence align.”

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“In The Room” is a feel-good single that declares favor and freedom, written by Fortune, Bravis Cave, Carvena Jones, and David “DLo” Outing, who also produced the track. The song is the title track from his IN THE ROOM: Preluxe EP, available on all digital music outlets, released by FIYAWORLD and Blacksmoke Music Worldwide.

“In The Room is a reminder that when God’s presence shows up, everything changes,” says Fortune. “You don’t have to chase joy, peace, or favor… they come with Him when He is in the room.”

“This song is a great reminder that everything you need is in Jesus,” says Felicia Allbritton, WGOK 900 AM Radio Program Director. “Have a closer walk with him, talk with him, and invite him into your presence – He is here for you!”

Known for blending contemporary Gospel with raw emotional honesty, Fortune continues to create music that meets people where they are in life — offering both healing and hope. With an incredible music career that boasts more than 10 No. 1 hits, multiple industry music awards, and a devoted global following, Fortune redefines the sound and reach of Gospel and Christian music with each project.

The IN THE ROOM: Preluxe EP not only takes listeners on a journey through his catalog of life-changing music, but it captures Fortune’s essence of worship, resilience, and divine connection. It also sets the stage for his next chapter, reinforcing his enduring message: faith still works, and His presence still changes everything.

James Fortune Earns #1 Billboard and Mediabase was originally published on praiserichmond.com