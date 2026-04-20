Where Is Michael Jackson’s Monkey, Bubbles?

Source: Jim Smeal / Getty

If you know anything about Michael Jackson you could say that his life was somewhat of a fairytail that everyone would have loved to live, he basically lived at an amusement park, he was known as the King Of Pop, dominating the music industry and his concerts were an out of this world, some would call it a once in a life time experience. The superstar also had a monkey named Bubbles. Though Michael was an animal lover, it seems bubbles was his favorite.

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Bubble was Michael’s pet chimpanzee, which he acquired from trainer Bob Dunn in 1983, when he was only an infant, around 8 months old. The chimpanzee was born in a Texas biomedical research facility. Once acquired by Michael Jackson, Bubbles lived at the Jackson family home in Encino and later moved to Neverland Ranch in 1988. Bubble became famous when he accompanied Michael in his “bad” tour in 1987, accompanied by Hollywood animal trainer Bob Dunn. Bubble also had media appearances.

During an interview with Bubbles and trainer Dunn, the host says to Bob, “He’s traveled all over the world. Do you have any difficulties getting him in and out of countries?” Dunn replied, “We have to pull a lot of permits, but we do it. He loves traveling.” It was often at times for bubbles to appear in his own media interviews without Michael Jackson, but was accompanied by his trainer, Bob Dunn.