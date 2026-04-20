Where Is Michael Jackson’s Monkey, Bubbles?
- Bubbles was Michael Jackson's pet chimpanzee, acquired in 1983 and living with him at Neverland Ranch.
- Bubbles accompanied Michael on tour and had media appearances, enjoying high status in Japan due to cultural views on primates.
- As Bubbles aged, he became too aggressive and was moved to a facility, now living as the leader of his chimpanzee group.
If you know anything about Michael Jackson you could say that his life was somewhat of a fairytail that everyone would have loved to live, he basically lived at an amusement park, he was known as the King Of Pop, dominating the music industry and his concerts were an out of this world, some would call it a once in a life time experience. The superstar also had a monkey named Bubbles. Though Michael was an animal lover, it seems bubbles was his favorite.
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Bubble was Michael’s pet chimpanzee, which he acquired from trainer Bob Dunn in 1983, when he was only an infant, around 8 months old. The chimpanzee was born in a Texas biomedical research facility. Once acquired by Michael Jackson, Bubbles lived at the Jackson family home in Encino and later moved to Neverland Ranch in 1988. Bubble became famous when he accompanied Michael in his “bad” tour in 1987, accompanied by Hollywood animal trainer Bob Dunn. Bubble also had media appearances.
During an interview with Bubbles and trainer Dunn, the host says to Bob, “He’s traveled all over the world. Do you have any difficulties getting him in and out of countries?” Dunn replied, “We have to pull a lot of permits, but we do it. He loves traveling.” It was often at times for bubbles to appear in his own media interviews without Michael Jackson, but was accompanied by his trainer, Bob Dunn.
There were numerous challenges & quarantine laws weren’t the least of them. Japan was a unique, they were a culture anxious to embrace bubbles. Evolutionary psychologist and ape expert Carol Jahme says that monkeys and apes have a very high status in Japanese culture due to the wisdom they possess. She says bubbles would have had fans in Japan.
In the videos below, you can see how attached at the hip and involved Bubbles was to Michael Jackson.”
Bubbles was Michael Jackson’s pet; wherever Michael went, Bubbles did too. Bubbles traveled a lot, first class at that michel made sure he was always well taken care of.
As bubbles got older, he became too aggressive, posing a danger to Michael Jackson’s newborn son. Bubbles was moved to a trainer’s facility before permanently settling in the center for great apes in Florida in 2005. In 2024, Bubbles celebrated his 40th birthday with a party thrown for him at the center for great apes, where he still currently resides.
See Bubbles today
Much like his former owner, he is the leader of his pack. He is the adult male leader of his chimpanzee group. He is a calm and respectful leader amongst his group.