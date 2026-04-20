10 Best Martin Lawrence Movies Ranked

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Martin Lawrence’s legacy in comedy and film continues to evolve. Right now, the world is showing him major love. Just days after his birthday, the comedian is being celebrated for his new look and we are honoring him with his top movies.

From viral Instagram clips celebrating Martin’s health and energy at 61 to longtime fans revisiting his classic roles, the moment feels like a full-circle appreciation for one of the greats.

According to Ebony Magazine, Lawrence’s film career has grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide, cementing his place as a box office powerhouse and a defining voice in Black comedy.

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Beyond the numbers, it is his cultural imprint that stands out. Whether Martin was cracking jokes, leading action-packed franchises, or delivering layered performances, he built a catalog that speaks directly to the community. Social media has only amplified that appreciation, with fans sharing throwback clips and celebrating everything from his comedic timing to his undeniable charisma.

At a time when conversations about longevity in Hollywood are front and center, Lawrence’s career reminds us what it looks like to stay relevant across decades. From early appearances in cult classics to leading some of the most beloved Black films of the 1990s and early 2000s, his work continues to resonate with both longtime fans and a new generation discovering his movies for the first time.

Below, we rank 10 of Martin Lawrence’s best movies, based on cultural impact, fan love, and overall legacy.