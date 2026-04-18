Cyber safety tips everyone should know before clicking a text link

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Cyber safety begins with knowing that the most dangerous link on your phone isn’t from a stranger, assuming the number they’re contacting belongs to the person they’re looking for, it’s from a number you don’t recognize that sounds exactly like USPS, your bank, or the IRS. The FTC confirmed that in 2024, consumers reported $470 million in losses from text message scams, more than five times the 2020 total.

People in low-income communities can face heightened exposure to these scams due to existing financial access gaps and distrust of institutions. When a scammer posing as a bank or government agency sends a threatening message about your account, the pressure to respond quickly feels real. Knowing what to do when it comes to cyber security threats is the single most effective defense available.

What is Cyber Safety and Why Does it Matter for Everyday Phone Users?

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Cyber safety is your ability to use connected devices, such as your phone, laptop, or apps, without handing over your personal information, money, or account access to criminals operating behind convincing-looking messages and websites. Most people think that type of cyber crime is something that just happens to corporations or tech companies.

The reality is that the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center receives more than 3,000 complaints every day from ordinary people who got hit through email, text messages, and social media.

Text-based attacks have a specific name: smishing, which blends “SMS” and “phishing.” Smishing is now the fastest-growing form of consumer fraud in the U.S., according to the FTC, and it works because mobile users are more likely to trust a text than an email and less likely to scrutinize a shortened link on a small screen.

The Most Common Text Scams Targeting You Right Now

These scams follow predictable patterns, such as fake package delivery notifications claiming your shipment failed and asking you to click a link to reschedule, fake toll alerts saying you owe a small amount and include a link to pay, or even scams like bank account warnings claiming suspicious activity and asking you to verify your credentials immediately. All of them count on urgency, as they want you to click before you think.

The FBI has warned that smishing campaigns can move rapidly from state to state. A toll scam that targeted one region rolled to new states within weeks, collecting financial and personal data from people who assumed the message was legitimate because it referenced a real toll service by name. Scammers can scrape that detail easily and leave you in a vulnerable position.

How Can I Protect Myself From Internet Attacks on My Phone?

The most reliable protection against smishing is to create a habit, not depend on an app. When you receive an unexpected text with a link, the correct move is to go directly to the company’s official website or app rather than touching the link in the message. If your bank genuinely needs to reach you, the same information will be waiting inside your account app when you log in independently.

The FBI recommends never clicking links in unsolicited texts and always looking up official contact information rather than using what the suspicious message provides. The second step is the one people skip most often. Scammers count on you using their number or their link to “verify,” but that verification goes directly to them, not any real company.

If you must, two-factor authentication on your email and financial accounts adds a critical layer that stops most credential-theft attacks even if a scammer does get access to your password. Enable it everywhere it’s available, and use an authenticator app rather than SMS codes where possible, since a SIM swap attack can route your text-based codes to a scammer’s device.

When Something Goes Wrong: Ransomware and Recovery

Clicking a bad link can deliver more than a phishing page. Some links install malware that locks your device or encrypts your files and demands you to pay to restore access. This sort of ransomware affects individuals and small businesses at rates most people don’t realize.

Understanding Ransomware Recovery matters if you’ve already had a device compromised, because paying a ransom doesn’t guarantee your data returns and often marks you as a target for repeat attacks.

What Are the Cuber Safety Rules Everyone Should Follow?

Good cyber safety practice reduces your attack surface without requiring technical expertise. Never reply to a suspicious text, even to ask the sender to stop; responses confirm that your number is active and invite more contact.

Forward suspicious texts to 7726 (SPAM) to report them to your carrier, and file a complaint with the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov if you’ve been targeted or lost any money.

Also, keep your phone’s operating system up to date. Carriers and manufacturers patch security vulnerabilities regularly, and staying current closes doors that older software leaves open. An unpatched device is significantly more vulnerable to malware delivered through bad links.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Know if a Text Message is a Scam?

Look for urgency, unexpected requests, vague sender information, and links that don’t match the company’s actual domain. Legitimate businesses don’t text you to ask for passwords or account verification through a link. When in doubt, go to the official website directly rather than engaging with the message at all.

What Should I Do After Clicking a Suspicious Link?

You should try to disconnect from Wi-Fi and mobile data immediately. You also need to change the passwords for any accounts you used to enter credentials, run a security scan on your device, and contact your bank if you entered any financial information. Report the incident to the FTC through reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Staying Sharp is the Foundation of Cyber Safety

Cyber safety requires consistent habits, knowing what to look out for, and a willingness to slow down when a message creates a sense of urgency. The $470 million lost to text scams in 2024 came from people who were busy, distracted, or trusting. Protecting yourself means protecting your money, identity, and your family’s financial security.

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