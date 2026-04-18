Black Women Who Run Hollywood Without The Spotlight

Source: General / Black Women’s History Month The most powerful person, let alone woman; in any room isn’t always the one on screen. For decades, Black women have been the architects of Hollywood. Deciding the stories, which scripts get greenlit, which faces get cast, which voices get amplified, and which worlds get built. These are the women behind the curtain who have been behind all of your favorite, characters, Movies and tv shows.

Shonda Rhimes – Creator, Showrunner & Producer Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Shonda Rhimes is arguably the most powerful woman in television history. She created and produced Grey’s Anatomy (2005), which became the longest-running primetime medical drama in ABC history, as well as Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, Bridgerton, and Inventing Anna, among others. Through her production company ShondaLand, she has produced more hours of network television than almost any other showrunner alive. In 2017, she signed a landmark deal with Netflix reportedly worth over $100 million one of the richest deals in streaming history. Her shows are known for featuring Black women and women of color in complex, powerful leading roles that had rarely been seen before on mainstream television.

Issa Rae – Creator, Producer & Actress Issa Rae began her career with a YouTube web series called The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl (2011), built from scratch on a limited budget, and turned it into one of the most celebrated creative careers in modern Hollywood. She created, produced, and starred in HBO’s Insecure (2016–2021), a semi-autobiographical comedy that broke new ground in its honest, nuanced portrayal of Black millennial life in Los Angeles. Through her production company Hoorae Media (formerly Issa Rae Productions), she has championed and produced projects by Black creators who might otherwise never have gotten through the door, including Rap Sh!t, Astronomy Club, and First Wives Club. She is widely regarded as a blueprint for the modern independent Black creative.

Mara Brock Akil – Creator, Writer & Producer Mara Brock Akil has spent over two decades creating television that centers Black women’s experiences with warmth, complexity, and authenticity. She created Girlfriends (2000–2008), one of the longest-running live-action sitcoms with a predominantly Black cast in TV history, and later created The Game and Being Mary Jane, both of which became cultural touchstones. Her work consistently explores friendship, love, ambition, and identity through the lens of Black womanhood. Working alongside her husband Salim Akil, she has produced stories that fill a void in mainstream media—stories where Black women are fully human, contradictory, funny, and deeply seen.

Debra Martin Chase – Film & Television Producer Debra Martin Chase is one of the most successful film producers in Hollywood, best known for her long creative partnership with Whitney Houston and her production company BrownHouse Productions. She produced The Princess Diaries (2001) and its sequel, The Cheetah Girls film franchise, Sparkle (2012), and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, among many others. She was one of the first Black women to run a major production company based at a Hollywood studio. Chase has been outspoken about the difficulty of finding financing and distribution for films with Black women at the center, and has built her career on proving those films’ commercial viability again and again.

Effie T. Brown – Producer Effie T. Brown is a veteran producer known for films including Real Women Have Curves (2002), Rocket Science, and Dear White People (2014). She came to national attention in 2015 when footage from the HBO competition series Project Greenlight showed her raising concerns about diversity and inclusion in casting, sparking a widespread public conversation about race in Hollywood. She has since become one of the industry’s most prominent advocates for equitable hiring practices both in front of and behind the camera. Through her company Gamechanger Films, she has focused on funding and producing films by underrepresented filmmakers.

Lena Waithe – Writer, Producer & Actress Lena Waithe made history in 2017 when she became the first Black woman to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, for the “Thanksgiving” episode of Master of None, which she co-wrote with Aziz Ansari. The deeply personal episode drew on her own experience coming out to her family and is widely considered one of the finest pieces of television writing in recent memory. She went on to create and produce The Chi, a critically acclaimed drama set in the South Side of Chicago, as well as Twenties and Boomerang. Through her company Hillman Grad Productions, she has committed to developing content by and about underrepresented communities, particularly Black LGBTQ+ voices.

Quinta Brunson – Creator, Writer & Actress Quinta Brunson’s trajectory is one of the most remarkable in recent Hollywood history. She began as a viral content creator on Instagram and BuzzFeed before breaking into television. Her ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary (2021 – present), which she created, writes, and stars in, became the highest-rated new ABC comedy in years and won multiple Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Brunson herself won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2022 – only the second Black woman ever to win that award after Lena Waithe. The show’s loving portrayal of underfunded public school teachers has resonated deeply across audiences of all backgrounds.

Courtney A. Kemp – Creator & Showrunner Courtney A. Kemp is the creator and showrunner of Power (2014 – 2020), the Starz crime drama that became one of the most-watched shows in cable television history. She built Power into a franchise that now includes multiple spinoffs: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence. A Harvard-educated writer who got her start on The Good Wife, Kemp founded her own production company End of Episode, which has a first-look deal with Lionsgate Television. She has spoken candidly about the challenges of being a Black woman running a high-stakes, predominantly male writers’ room and industry.

Jenifer Lewis – Actress & Co Writer Known for her iconic supporting roles, Jenifer Lewis is also a writer, activist, and one of the most outspoken creative voices in the industry. Her memoir The Mother of Black Hollywood (2017) detailed her journey through the entertainment business as a Black woman navigating mental illness, sexuality, and systemic racism. A veteran of over 350 film and television projects, she has become a vital advocate for mental health awareness in the entertainment industry and uses her massive social media platform to speak out on political and social issues, blending sharp humor with genuine moral urgency.

Robi Reed – Casting Director Robi Reed is one of the most respected and influential casting directors in Hollywood history, responsible for assembling the casts of some of the most celebrated Black films and television series of the past four decades. She cast Spike Lee’s School Daze (1988), Do the Right Thing (1989), Jungle Fever (1991), and Malcolm X (1992), as well as John Singleton’s Boyz n the Hood (1991). On television, she cast the original In Living Color, A Different World, and Empire, among dozens of others. Casting directors are often invisible in the industry, but Reed’s eye for talent—and her commitment to finding authentic Black voices—has shaped the face of American entertainment more than almost any other individual behind the camera.

Kim Coleman – Casting Director Kim Coleman has built a distinguished career as a casting director with a particular focus on authentic representation. She has cast films including The Best Man (1999) and its sequels, as well as television series across multiple networks. Her work is characterized by a deep commitment to finding actors who bring genuine humanity to roles, and she has been a consistent advocate within the industry for expanding the range of Black stories told on screen. Casting directors like Coleman are the industry’s hidden talent scouts – the professionals who decide which unknown faces become household names.

Aisha Coley – Casting Director Aisha Coley is known for her work on critically acclaimed films including Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012), Fruitvale Station (2013), and Dope (2015) – all films that introduced significant new Black talent to mainstream audiences. Her casting of Quvenzhane Wallis in Beasts of the Southern Wild led to Wallis becoming the youngest Best Actress Oscar nominee in history. Coley’s work reflects a consistent philosophy: that the most powerful performances often come from outside the traditional Hollywood talent pool, and that the casting director’s job is to go and find them, wherever they are.

Channing Dungey – Studio Executive Channing Dungey made history in 2016 when she was appointed President of ABC Entertainment, becoming the first Black person ever to lead a major American broadcast network. During her tenure, she oversaw successful series including Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder. She also made the controversial but widely praised decision to cancel Roseanne in 2018 after star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet, a move that was seen as a principled stand against racism by a network executive. She later joined Netflix as Vice President of Original Series before becoming Chairman of Warner Bros. Television.

Nicole Avant – Producer Nicole Avant served as a film and music executive before being appointed U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas by President Barack Obama (2009–2011). The daughter of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, she produced the acclaimed Netflix documentary series about her father, The Black Godfather (2019), which explored his five decades of influence in music, film, and politics. She has been a significant figure in Democratic Party fundraising and advocacy, and her career bridges the worlds of entertainment, politics, and social justice in ways that few others have managed.

Niecy Nash – Producer Niecy Nash has expanded her career into producing, taking on behind-the-scenes roles that allow her to shape authentic, character-driven storytelling. She served as a producer on projects like Reno 911!, where she also starred, helping influence the show’s comedic direction and longevity. In addition to her work in comedy, her involvement behind the camera reflects a broader commitment to elevating diverse voices and stories across television. By stepping into producing, she has solidified her role not just as a performer, but as a creative force helping bring unique and culturally resonant narratives to life

Ava DuVernay – Director & Producer Ava DuVernay is the most prominent Black woman director in Hollywood history and one of the most important filmmakers of her generation. She became the first Black woman to win the Best Director prize at the Sundance Film Festival for Middle of Nowhere (2012), the first Black woman to direct a film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture (Selma, 2014), and the first Black woman to direct a live-action film with a production budget exceeding $100 million (A Wrinkle in Time, 2018). Her documentary 13th (2016) is one of the most-watched documentaries in Netflix history. She also created the landmark miniseries When They See Us (2019) about the Central Park Five. Through her distribution company ARRAY, she amplifies films by people of color and women that would otherwise struggle to find an audience.

Gina Prince-Bythewood – Director & Writer Gina Prince-Bythewood is a director who has carved out a singular career making bold, character-driven films that center Black women as full, complex protagonists. She directed Love & Basketball (2000), a romantic drama that became a cultural classic and is still quoted and celebrated more than two decades later. She went on to direct The Secret Life of Bees (2008), Beyond the Lights (2014), and The Old Guard (2020), the latter a Netflix action film starring Charlize Theron that became one of the platform’s most-watched films of the year. Her 2022 film The Woman King, starring Viola Davis as the leader of an all-female African warrior unit, was both a critical triumph and a box office success.

Kasi Lemmons – Director & Writer Kasi Lemmons began her career as an actress before stepping behind the camera to direct Eve’s Bayou (1997), an atmospheric, critically acclaimed Southern Gothic drama that Roger Ebert named the best film of that year. She went on to direct The Caveman’s Valentine, Talk to Me (2007), and Harriet (2019), the biopic about Harriet Tubman that earned Cynthia Erivo an Academy Award nomination and introduced Tubman’s story to a new generation. Lemmons is known for her lyrical visual style and her commitment to telling stories rooted in the richness and complexity of Black American history and culture.

Dee Rees – Director & Writer Dee Rees is one of the most gifted filmmakers of her generation, known for bringing a painterly visual intelligence to deeply human stories. Her debut feature Pariah (2011) was a sensitive and beautifully observed portrait of a young Black lesbian navigating identity, family, and desire. Her follow-up, Mudbound (2017), a sweeping drama about two families. One Black, one white in the Jim Crow South after World War II, earned four Academy Award nominations, including one for Rachel Morrison who became the first woman ever nominated for Best Cinematography. Rees herself is one of the finest writer-directors working today, and Mudbound remains one of the most visually and emotionally powerful American films of the 21st century.