Empowering change: Understanding black maternal health

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The maternal health crisis in America has a specific face, and it belongs to Black women; research consistently identifies preventable causes, such as delayed diagnosis, untreated hypertensive conditions, structural inequalities in access to care, and providers who routinely dismiss pain and symptoms in Black patients.

Because of this, Black maternal health sits at the center of one of the most persistent and well-documented public health failures in the United States, a gap between what care should look like and what Black mothers actually receive. The CDC’s most recent data confirms that in 2024, maternal morbidity rates for Black women were 44.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, which is more than three times higher than the rate for white women at 14.2.

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These deaths aren’t mysterious, and the gap is not shrinking on its own; the women most affected deserve far more than acknowledgment.

Why Are Black Mothers at Higher Risk During Childbirth?

The factors driving the racial disparity in Black maternal health outcomes are overlapping and structural. Black women face significantly higher rates of conditions like preeclampsia and postpartum hemorrhage, and when those conditions arise, they’re more likely to be undertreated. According to a report by the American Heart Association, provider-related delays in diagnosis and treatment contribute to roughly half of maternal deaths from hypertensive disorders, and implicit bias plays a documented role in those delays.

Access to continuous, culturally competent care is also uneven in ways that carry real consequences. In Georgia, a state commonly cited as having the second-highest maternal mortality rate in the country, many counties are classified as rural, creating conditions where Black women travel long distances for prenatal appointments only to receive care from providers who lack cultural familiarity with their community. That combination of distance, distrust, and dismissal heightens risk at every stage of pregnancy and into the postpartum period.

The Preeclampsia Disparity

Preeclampsia, a rise in blood pressure during pregnancy, doesn’t affect all women equally. The Preeclampsia Foundation reports that Black women are approximately 60% more likely to develop preeclampsia than white women, and their risk of dying from it is substantially higher. Early, consistent prenatal care is the most reliable way to catch and manage this condition before it becomes life-threatening.

What Are the Solutions to Black Maternal Health Disparities?

Researchers and advocates across the country have identified several concrete interventions that work. Doulas, professionals who provide physical, emotional, and informational support through pregnancy and postpartum, have documented impacts on reducing birth complications, including:

Fewer cesarean births

Lower rates of preterm birth

Reduced postpartum depression

The evidence is particularly strong for community-based doulas who share the cultural and racial background of the patients they serve.

Representation in the provider workforce matters too. Studies consistently show that Black patients have better health outcomes when they can access Black physicians and midwives. Expanding training pipelines, loan forgiveness programs, and scholarship funding targeted at Black obsteric professionals directly addresses a structural gap in who delivers care and who patients trust enough to be honest with.

Expanding Postpartum Coverage

Nearly half of maternal deaths happen within the first year after delivery, not in the delivery room. Many Black birthing people rely on Medicaid for pregnancy and postpartum care. For decades, Medicaid coverage ended after 60 days postpartum, leaving women without coverage during precisely the period when cardiovascular complications, mental health crises, and postpartum hemorrhage can turn fatal. Extending that coverage to a full year is one of the most impactful structural changes advocates have pushed for.

Managing chronic conditions before, during, and after pregnancy is another critical piece. Understanding what is chronic care management and how it integrates into maternal care helps women with pre-existing conditions like hypertension and diabetes receive coordinated support throughout the perinatal period, reducing the risk that those conditions escalate into emergencies.

What Role Does Advocacy Play in Improving Black Maternal Health?

Individual providers and health systems cannot fix structural racism alone, which is why policy advocacy is inseparable from clinical improvement. The Black Maternal Health Momnibus, a package of 14 federal bills, addresses everything from data collection and implicit bias training to community health worker funding. Supporting this legislation, contacting elected officials, and contributing to the organizations pushing it forward create the kind of systemic change that clinical reforms alone cannot deliver.

Community-based organizations are doing critical work right now that doesn’t wait for federal action. Groups like the Black Women’s Health Imperative, the National Black Doulas Association, and Ancient Song are:

Expanding access to culturally informed care

Training doulas from within the communities they serve

Advocating for Medicaid reimbursement that makes doula access economically viable for the families who need it most

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do Black Women Have Higher Maternal Mortality Rates?

Multiple factors contribute:

Structural racism in healthcare settings

Implicit bias among providers

Higher rates of undertreated chronic conditions

Disparate access to high-quality care

Inadequate postpartum follow-up

No single factor explains the gap; the disparity is the product of a system that consistently underserves Black women at every stage of the maternal care continuum.

What Can Black Women Do to Advocate for Themselves During Pregnancy?

Bringing in a trusted support person, such as a doula, family member, or friend, to prenatal appointments and labor provides both emotional support and an additional voice if concerns get dismissed. Documenting symptoms, asking providers to explain their clinical reasoning, and seeking second options when something feels wrong are all concrete ways to push back within a system that too often requires self-advocacy to navigate safely.

Understanding and Acting on Black Maternal Health Advocacy

Black maternal health is not a niche issue; it’s a measure of whether the healthcare system functions equitably for everyone. The data is clear, the solutions are proven, and the communities are already doing the work. What’s needed now is sustained attention, policy support, and the kind of systemic accountability that matches the urgency of this crisis, ultimately improving maternal outcomes for Black women and racial disparities in childbirth.

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