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Tina Campbell Husband Files For Divorce After 25-Year Marriage

Teddy Campbell Files For Divorce From Mary Mary Singer Tina Campbell Following Infidelity-Filled Marriage After 25 Years

Mary Mary's Tina Campbell and husband Teddy Campbell are reportedly headed for divorce after over two decades of marriage.

Published on April 16, 2026
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2014 Essence Music Festival - Seminars - Day 4
Tina Atkins-Campbell and Teddy Campbell attend the 2014 Essence Music Festival on July 6, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Love has come to an end for Trecina “Tina” Campbell — one half of gospel duo Mary Mary — and her husband Glendon “Teddy” Campbell. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Teddy filed for divorce with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on April 13. Per TMZ, the drummer and singer cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. 

The couple had been together for more than two decades, marrying in August 2000, but have been separated since June 2024, PEOPLE noted. Teddy has asked the court to grant him “child visitation” and “parenting time” for their two minor children, Santana Campbell, 13, and Glendon Theodore Campbell II, 16. Spousal support was marked as “for future determination,” according to documents, which also note that the couple do not share any “quasi-community property.”

RELATED CONTENT: Erica And Tina Campbell On Why It’s Time To End Reality Show

Neither Tina nor Teddy has publicly commented on the divorce.

Tina and Teddy Campbell have faced marital issues in the past.

The former couple previously faced a public cheating scandal in 2014, when Teddy was accused of infidelity. The situation was documented on the WeTV reality show Mary Mary, which aired from 2012 to 2017. Teddy admitted in one episode that he had multiple affairs behind the songstress’s back, and was dealing with “guilt,” from his actions.

Tina also opened up on the show about the emotional weight of Teddy’s cheating.

“I don’t want to hold on to somebody I can not trust,” she said in one clip from the show in 2014. “I never kissed another man. I never went out with another man, I’ve never entertained the wrong conversation, I never cheated in my head, I never did anything. I was 190 percent committed to that man and this is what you did? Every time I was gone you stole my life away from me. I’m angry.”

Following the infidelity, the couple reconciled and were trying to work on their marital issues. Tina Campbell revealed that Teddy had an affair with a woman who once worked for her and was “like a godmother” to her children during an interview on Steve Harvey in 2015.

“It broke my heart,” Tina said on the show at the time. “It devastated me and I spazzed out. I destroyed three cars, I cut up and crashed up and tried to stab and plotted murders and all kind of crazy stuff because I was angry, and I started doing all of that. I said I’m practicing dying every day. Either I’m going die wrong or live right, and so we’ve been working on living right.”

Divorce is never easy. Sending thoughts and prayers to Tina Campbell and Teddy.

RELATED CONTENT: “I Prayed And I Asked God, ‘God, Don’t Let This Be My Life’”: Tina Campbell Talks Fighting To Save Her Marriage After Infidelity

The post Teddy Campbell Files For Divorce From Mary Mary Singer Tina Campbell Following Infidelity-Filled Marriage After 25 Years appeared first on MadameNoire.

Teddy Campbell Files For Divorce From Mary Mary Singer Tina Campbell Following Infidelity-Filled Marriage After 25 Years was originally published on madamenoire.com

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