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Rick Ross Speaks On Drake Fallout, “Homie Got A Lot Of Issues”

Rick Ross Speaks On Drake Fallout, “Homie Got A Lot Of Issues”

Rick Ross is shedding more light on where things stand between him and Drake following their fallout.

Published on April 16, 2026
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Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
Source: Vevo / Youtube

Rick Ross is shedding more light on where things stand between him and Drake following their fallout.

During the debut episode of Culli’s YouTube show, the Maybach Music boss was asked whether he’d be open to squashing beef with the Toronto rapper. Rozay didn’t hold back.

“Homie got a lot of issues he got to address. I’ma leave it right there. Is it any potential of him being a real n*gga? He gotta decide that. But he got sh*t he gotta deal with and address. Hopefully it was a lot of n*ggas that was watching and learned from it. It was unfortunate.”

Ross appeared to be referencing the highly publicized “20 v. 1” situation involving Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky and others, which ultimately saw Drake take a major hit after Kendrick dropped “Not Like Us.”

Despite the tension, Rick Ross made it clear he still values the music he and Drake created together over the years.

“You can never change your past. The music I created in the past, I could never change. I enjoyed it and I’ma still enjoying it. Can’t no lame n*ga or nobody having differences make me not enjoy something that I was a part of.”

However, Ross did note that the fallout has had an impact on how fans react to those records during his live shows.

“The sad part about it is, when I play those records, everybody just stands and they don’t sing his part any more. I be like ‘No y’all can sing it. Sing the little man part’.”

Rick Ross Speaks On Drake Fallout, “Homie Got A Lot Of Issues” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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