Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

LaMelo Ball Fined $35K for Flagrant Foul on Bam Adebayo

LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets’ star guard, has been fined $35,000 and assessed a Flagrant 2 foul by the NBA for a controversial play during the team’s Play-In Tournament game against the Miami Heat.

The incident occurred in the second quarter when Ball made what the league described as “unnecessary and reckless contact” with Heat center Bam Adebayo, causing him to fall and sustain a lower back injury.

Adebayo did not return to the game, which the Hornets narrowly won 127-126 in overtime.

The league deemed Ball’s actions a significant injury risk but opted not to suspend him, allowing him to play in the Hornets’ upcoming game against the Orlando Magic.

In addition to the fine for the foul, Ball was penalized an extra $25,000 for using profane language during a live postgame interview, bringing his total fines to $60,000.

Following the game, Ball issued an apology, stating:

“I got hit in the head and didn’t really know where I was, but I’m going to check in on [Adebayo] to see if he’s OK.”

Despite his remorse, the play drew criticism from Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who called it a “dangerous” and “stupid” act that warranted an in-game ejection.

The Hornets now face a critical matchup against the Magic, with Ball’s actions and the resulting fallout adding extra tension to their playoff push.

LaMelo Ball Fined $35K for Flagrant Foul on Bam Adebayo was originally published on wfnz.com