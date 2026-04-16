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Jury Rules Live Nation & Ticketmaster Operated As Monopoly

Jury Rules Live Nation & Ticketmaster Operated As A Monopoly

A Manhattan jury ruled that Live Nation and Ticketmaster operated its business as a monopoly and overcharged consumers.

Published on April 16, 2026
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Live Nation Reaches Settlement With Department Of Justice In Antitrust Case

A Manhattan jury ruled this week that Live Nation and its performing venue company, Ticketmaster, operated as a monopoly and overcharged customers. The decision is seen as a victory for 33 states, including the District of Columbia.

NPR reports that after a four-day deliberation at the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York, the jury decided that Live Nation and Ticketmaster held far too much sway over the live performance industry, gouging customers and shorting both entertainers and venues in the process.

This decision came after Live Nation settled an antitrust suit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice earlier this year.

After the decision, New York Attorney General Letitia James shared a statement.

“For far too long, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have taken advantage of fans and artists by raising prices for tickets and stifling any competition that threatened their power,” a portion of the statement read. “A jury found what we have long known to be true: Live Nation and Ticketmaster are breaking the law and costing consumers millions of dollars in the process.”

Live Nation says it intends to appeal.

“The jury’s verdict is not the last word on this matter. Pending motions will determine whether the liability and damages rulings stand,” Live Nation’s statement read. “Of course, Live Nation can and will appeal any unfavorable rulings on these motions.”

Photo: Getty

Jury Rules Live Nation & Ticketmaster Operated As A Monopoly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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