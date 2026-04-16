Source: CFP / Getty

Fernando Mendoza Builds The Perfect NFL Quarterback

In the ever-evolving world of football analysis, Fernando Mendoza gives his take on building the ultimate NFL quarterback.

In a video shared on social media by Sports Illustrated, Mendoza breaks down the traits that define greatness at the position, drawing from the skills of some of the most iconic players in NFL history.

With his sharp insights and passion for the game, Mendoza crafts a vision of a quarterback that blends intelligence, precision, power, and athleticism.

Here’s a closer look at how he pieces together this football masterpiece.

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Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty

Mendoza describes Peyton Manning as a “sorcerer of the game.” Manning’s ability to approach the line of scrimmage and essentially call his own play for every single snap showcases his unparalleled understanding of the game and strategic brilliance.