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Your ULTIMATE Birthday Bash XXX Playlist

Published on April 15, 2026
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Get hype for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX concert with the Ultimate Birthday Bash XXX playlist. We’ve curated back-to-back bangers from the legends of Atlanta hip-hop—think T.I., Gucci Mane, and Goodie Mob—to get you in the mood for one of the biggest cultural events of the year. Whether you’re pre-gaming with the crew or hosting your own party, these iconic crunk and hip-hop anthems bring the energy and vibe straight from ATL to your speakers. Hit play, turn it up, and get ready to make unforgettable memories as you count down to the main event.

T.I. – Bring Em Out

T.I. – Let ‘Em Know

T.I. – Dope Boyz

Gucci Mane – Lemonade

Gucci Mane – I Think I Love Her

Gucci Mane – Freaky Gurl

2 Chainz – Birthday Song (feat. Kanye West)

2 Chainz – I’m Different

2 Chainz – No Lie (feat. Drake)

Waka Flocka Flame – Hard in da Paint

Waka Flocka Flame – No Hands (feat. Roscoe Dash & Wale)

Waka Flocka Flame – Grove St. Party (feat. Kebo Gotti)

Soulja Boy – Crank That (Soulja Boy)

Soulja Boy – Turn My Swag On

Soulja Boy – Pretty Boy Swag

YK Niece – Goin On

YK Niece – Friend Do (Remix) (with Bellygang Kushington)

YK Niece – Take Me Thru Dere (with Metro Boomin, DJ Spinz, Quavo & Breskii)

Travis Porter – Make It Rain

Travis Porter – Bring It Back

Travis Porter – Ayy Ladies (feat. Tyga)

D4L – Laffy Taffy

The Alliance ft. Fabo Tattoo

D4LScotty

Pastor TroyNo Mo’ Play In GA

Pastor Troy – Vice Versa

Pastor Troy – Are We Cuttin’ (feat. Ms. Jade)

Kilo Ali – Nasty Dancer

Kilo Ali – Baby Baby

Kilo AliLove In Ya Mouth

Ying Yang Twins – Salt Shaker (feat. Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz)

Ying Yang Twins – Whistle While You Twerk

Ying Yang Twins – Get Low (with Lil Jon)

Goodie Mob – Cell Therapy

Goodie Mob – Soul Food

Goodie Mob – They Don’t Dance No Mo’

Your ULTIMATE Birthday Bash XXX Playlist was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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