Your ULTIMATE Birthday Bash XXX Playlist

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Get hype for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX concert with the Ultimate Birthday Bash XXX playlist. We’ve curated back-to-back bangers from the legends of Atlanta hip-hop—think T.I., Gucci Mane, and Goodie Mob—to get you in the mood for one of the biggest cultural events of the year. Whether you’re pre-gaming with the crew or hosting your own party, these iconic crunk and hip-hop anthems bring the energy and vibe straight from ATL to your speakers. Hit play, turn it up, and get ready to make unforgettable memories as you count down to the main event.