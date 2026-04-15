Shaq Awkwardly Called A “Creepy Horny Uncle” By Viral Indiana Pacers Couple

Source:

The Indiana Pacers couple that went viral after the camera caught them in a lively discussion have created another awkward moment caught on tape.

Inside the NBA found the couple and interviewed them for the show. It was supposed to be a light-hearted bit about what took place and give the couple a chance to explain themselves. What viewers saw in the viral clip with no sound was a partner mansplaining to his lady a bunch of foolishness to which she replied both confused and defiant, “What the f-ck are you talking about?”

Well, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal talked with the couple and at one point told them that if the boyfriend proposed on the show, he would get them an engagement ring. Grace Camille –– the girlfriend –– didn’t appear to like that her boyfriend, Michael was being put on the spot. They joked it off at the moment, but later, Camille took to social media to accuse Shaq of being “a creepy horny uncle.”

Love Sports? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Shaq was like a creepy horny uncle trying to embarrass his nephew and I went along with it until the bit got embarrassing and I was like alright chill,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m glad my bf got to meet the people whose videos he shows me constantly but God I am ready to be done with sports people. I have found u generally exhausting and, forgive me for saying so, I mean this respectfully, not smart in the ways that matter to me. TO ME.”

Not sure how Shaq caught a stray, but we move on.

Camille has since taken to social media to ensure followers that she does in fact love her boyfriend and she found the whole experience embarrassing and added that she isn’t much of a sports fan. Apparently, the two were arguing about the weight of a liberal arts degree in this current job market, which is exactly the kind of conversation men enjoy having at an NBA basketball game.

At one point during the NBA segment, Shaq accidentally referred to Camille as Michael’s wife. Michael laughed and noted that the two were not married. After Shaq pushed for an on-air proposal, Charles Barkley joked that she’d already “cursed him out” on TV, so they should probably avoid an on-air rejection.

See social media’s reaction to moment below.