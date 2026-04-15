Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Celebrity

Sexy Photos Of Chris Brown That We Love

A collection of Chris Brown’s most captivating photos and stylish moments, showcasing why he remains one of R&B’s most admired artists.

Published on April 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Breezy Bowl Assets
Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

It’s no secret that Chris Brown has been a heartthrob since his teenage years. From the moment he stepped onto the scene, he quickly became a first crush for countless women. Even today, he still ranks high on many lists of top male celebrity crushes.

With the recent announcement of his upcoming tour alongside Usher Raymond, fans are filled with excitement. “The R&B Tour,” the name cleverly works as a double entendre; it includes the names of both artists, “Raymond & Brown,” while also paying homage to the genre both artists have helped shape and dominate for years. It’s a full-circle moment for R&B lovers, bringing together two generations of hitmakers on one stage.

Let’s take a look at our heartthrob, Chris Brown, and pictures of him that we have loved over the years.

TRENDING: Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

TRENDING: 25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

Sexy Photos Of Chris Brown That We Love was originally published on majic945.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
14 Items
Lifestyle  |  Davonta Herring

ChatGPT Ranks All 50 States By Best Place To Live Right Now—Here’s Where Yours Landed

Comment
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘TaMAGA’ Turmoil — Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Threads, Gets Dragged & Deletes Account Same Day

Comment
34 Items
Music  |  tethomas

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Comment
19 Items
Entertainment News  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

Comment
Rest In Power Graphic Generic
43 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
Black Health +365
Close