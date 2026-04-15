K.Michelle Breaks Down Over Illegal Butt Injections Leaking Moments Before ACM Honors Performance, Says She 'Will Never Be Fully Healed'

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

K. Michelle continues to be candid about the complications she’s faced from the illegal butt injections that have caused her serious health issues. On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers got a closer look at her ongoing battle. Next week, she goes even deeper, allowing Bravo cameras inside her hospital as she undergoes a two-hour procedure to remove infected tissue. She also reveals the long-term reality of her condition, admitting that the silicone will remain in her body permanently.

“I will never get that silicone out of my body,” she says. “It will be forever in me. I will never be fully healed.”



K.Michelle’s butt injections began leaking moments before she was set to perform at the 2025 ACM Honors

During the episode, K.Michelle detailed experiencing a frightening medical emergency when her butt injections began leaking just moments before she was set to perform at the 2025 ACM Honors.

Cameras captured the ordeal as the singer was seen at a doctor’s office, where she was told she has an “opening” in the area, presumably from a previous corrective procedure. K.Michelle looks emotional as she asks the health expert whether she’s “dying” from the leakage.

“It looks like you have an infection,” the doctor said, explaining that he’ll need to clean and remove dead tissue in what he describes as a “reconstructive surgery” procedure.

After the doctor stepped out, K. Michelle broke down, dabbing her face with a tissue.

“I hate that I did this to myself. It was the worst thing I ever did to myself,” she said, adding that she’s “paid for it for years.”

In a confessional, she recalled the terrifying moment, explaining that she was preparing for her performance at the 18th ACM Honors when she stood up from a couch that was “soaking wet.”

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

“I didn’t feel anything. I was completely numb,” she said. “I was standing there in a bathroom. Everyone was blow-drying me down. It was very frantic just to get me on stage to sing. I didn’t know what was going on with my body or my health until I even got back to the room in Nashville.”

She had a two-hour procedure to remove the infected tissue.

In a preview clip shared on Bravo’s YouTube channel, K. Michelle is seen recovering in the hospital after surgery, where she tells her husband, Dr. Kastan Sims, that although the experience was terrifying, she’s grateful she survived. On-screen text reveals that she underwent a two-hour procedure “to remove infected tissue related to a previous surgery,” which she later describes in a confessional as “unexpected.”

“The actual thing that has made me sick isn’t the BBL. It’s the injections that I got involving silicone,” the star clarified. “The hardest thing for me was learning that no matter what I do and how many surgeries, I will never get that silicone out of my body,” she continues. “It will be forever in me. I will never be fully healed.”

K.Michelle has been open about her recovery journey.

K. Michelle has been open about the dangers of silicone butt injections. Early in her career, the singer believed altering her figure might help her succeed in the industry, leading her to get silicone injections in her hips and butt to achieve her desired look. However, she did not go to a licensed medical professional.

Source: Jason Davis / Getty

“He wasn’t a doctor — it was black market, it was these ‘hydrogel’ injections — that’s what they were being called,” she told PEOPLE in 2018. “When I found out my favorite rapper did it, that’s when I decided, ‘I’m getting it done.'”

For about five years, she was happy with the results, a period that coincided with her rise to fame on Love & Hip Hop. But in 2017, she began experiencing unexplained symptoms, including migraines, fatigue, and severe pain in her back and legs. Doctors initially suspected lupus before discovering that the silicone had migrated down her legs, damaging tissue and threatening her health.

The “V.S.O.P.” singer has since undergone more than 13 surgeries and four blood transfusions to remove the silicone. In 2021, she revealed on X that she had “almost died” during the grueling process.

She’s carried regret about her decision for years. During a 2020 interview with Dr. Phil, she described getting the procedure as “one of the worst decisions of her life.”

“I wanted to be curvy, but then I started to look like an ant, you know with the big butt and the little legs under you,” the star said. “And then one morning I woke up and my legs gave out. Just out of the blue. I just woke up and failed.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer also shared the harsh realities of her reconstructive surgeries:

“They had to literally cut my tissue out of me. I have holes in my body.”

In 2022, the “Can’t Raise a Man” artist launched a Lifetime reality series, My Killer Body, aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of cosmetic surgery and botched procedures.

What do you think about K.Michelle’s upcoming story on The Real Housewives of Atlanta? Thoughts?

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K.Michelle Breaks Down Over Illegal Butt Injections Leaking Moments Before ACM Honors Performance, Says She 'Will Never Be Fully Healed' was originally published on bossip.com