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NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Grammy‑nominated, award‑winning national recording artist Kierra Sheard‑Kelly will headline the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Weekend Celebration in Newport News.

She will perform at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at New Beech Grove Baptist Church.

Sheard‑Kelly is a gospel singer, songwriter, fashion designer, actress, entrepreneur, author, and creative director.

She is the daughter of gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard and Bishop John Drew Sheard Sr., and the granddaughter of renowned choral director Mattie Moss Clark.

During the celebration, Kierra will minister in song with her hit singles “Something Has To Break” and “It Keeps Happening To Me.”

The concert will also feature Maurice Yancey and One Accord, the New Beech Grove Baptist Church Praise Team, and the Pentecostal Followers of Christ Church Choir.

Kierra Sheard Kelly To Perform At Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Weekend Celebration In Newport News, Virginia was originally published on praiserichmond.com